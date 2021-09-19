Selections From CALL ME FROM THE GRAVE Will Debut at Green Room 42

On October 11th at 9:30 PM, The Green Room 42 will present a selection of songs from the new musical, Call Me From The Grave. A finalist at the Eugene O'Neill 2021 National Theater Conference, the original show tells the story of real-life Bluesman, Robert Johnson. The concert will be the New York City premiere of the show's music and lyrics by Charlie Romano, and book by Harold Hodge, Jr.

Call Me From The Grave follows the trials of Robert Johnson, a sharecropper who dreams of trading in his field plow for a guitar and becoming a Bluesman of renown. When he marries the love of his life, Virginia, he resolves to put his dreams on hold to start a family. After Virginia's tragic death, Robert is at his lowest when he is approached by the Devil and offered fame in exchange for his soul. Receiving everything he's ever wanted, he finds that he might have to lose it all to help those closest to him and save his family.

Jamar Williams (Invisible Thread) stars as the famed musician, Robert Johnson. Cicliy Daniels, (Once On This Island), Johanna Moise (Hamilton) and Kahlia Wilcoxon (Hadestown) lead as the women of Robert's life; his mother, wife, and sister-in-law, respectively. American Idol contestant, Xavier Washington, and Brian Binion (The Lion King), join the concert as the men of Robert's life. The cast is rounded out by Elyana Garner, Amber Hurst-Martin, John Cooper, and Rashiek Lauren.

Tickets for the event start at $29 and can be purchased HERE.