See Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar, Tom Kitt and More Next Week at 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

Tom Kitt: REFLECTIONS, A SOLO CONCERT - JULY 18 & 26 AT 7:00 PM

Tony®, Grammy, Emmy & Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt is thrilled to return to 54 Below with his new solo concert, where he'll be at the piano performing original songs from his musicals including Next to Normal, If/Then, and Superhero, along with songs from his new album Reflect. The audience will also get to hear brand new material, including songs from his upcoming musical Almost Famous and some special surprises.

$45-50 cover charge. $75-80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jaime Lozano & MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ: HERMANOS Y FAMILIA, FEAT. Shereen Pimental! - JULY 18 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Mexican director, composer, arranger & orchestrator Jaime Lozano is back at 54 Below, this time sharing the spotlight with his friend & collaborator Mauricio Martínez, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television...in a concert that will feature selections from musicals that Jaime has written the music to and Mauricio has performed in, as well as songs from the album Songs By An Immigrant, in which they collaborated together.

An evening full of music, family, friendship and theater, with lyrics about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, growing older, and missing their native land.

Both Mexican artists are currently working on the screenplay adaptation of the stage musical Children Of Salt and on the new stage musical Present Perfect. Martinez will also be featured in Lozano's upcoming sequel album Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2.

Featuring Shereen Pimentel, who recently played Maria in the Broadway revival of West Side Story.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar: ALL FOR YOU - JULY 19-21 & 23 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on July 23 will also be livestreamed.

Fresh from their critically acclaimed run in The Bridges of Madison County, two time Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow) and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar (The Light in the Piazza, Fox's "Filthy Rich," The Last Ship) bring their "glorious soprano" and "soaring tenor" voices together in a brand new show at 54 Below! An "unstoppable pair" with "blazing chemistry," Kate and Aaron perform songs from Bridges, reprising their turns as Francesca and Robert, while exploring other favorite roles from shows past, present, and future.

Joining Kate and Aaron are ground-breaking maestro Luke Frazier and 8 members of The American Pops Orchestra, rivaling the biggest ensembles to ever grace the 54 Below stage. Come hear two of the most romantic and versatile voices working in musical theatre today!

$75-85 cover charge. $130-140 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ARTISTS UNDISCOVERED: CELEBRATING UNDISCOVERED NEW YORK TALENT - JULY 19 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for Artists Undiscovered: Celebrating Undiscovered New York Talent, a cabaret concert that showcases some of New York's best undiscovered young talent and social media stars.

Featuring Broadway hits from musicals such as Tick, Tick... Boom!, West Side Story, Songs For A New World, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rent, Beetlejuice, and more.

Featuring Joseph Concha, Charlie Fusari, Adan Gallegos, Katie Gray, Matthew Harter, Samantha O'Leary, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Conor Stepnowski, and Justine Verheul.

This concert is directed and hosted by Tyler McCall, an Off-Broadway actor and frequent 54 Below performer. Co-Produced with Justine Verheul, and music direction by Neil McLinden.

Join us for an evening full of heart, drive, and show-stopping numbers like you've never seen before from performers you WILL see again. Can you believe they're just getting started?

$50 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carlie Craig: EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER - JULY 20 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Carlie Craig, star of the MADtv reboot, returns to 54 Below in Emotional Rollercoaster. Emotional Rollercoaster is a raw musical telling of a story Carlie never would have anticipated would be her own. What happens when you're pursuing a career in the land of dreams and fall madly in love with your childhood crush from tv? Only to discover they've been living a double life during your 4 years by their side? You write a musical comedy show about it because it's all you have left! Watch her spill her soul out on stage in this all original one-woman musical written by Carlie Craig and Will Jay.

Carlie has cultivated a loyal niche audience of theatre lovers and pop culture aficionados (like herself) on Tiktok, Youtube, and Instagram with videos of her one-woman musical, Emotional Rollercoaster, her celebrity impressions, and signature irreverent style of comedy. Carlie boasts an impressive following of over 100k+ across multiple platforms. Her videos parodying MTV's "Legally Blonde Search for the Next Elle Woods" have a combined 400k+ views on Tiktok, while her Emotional Rollercoaster videos have collected over four million views.

$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW MORE THAN EVER: THE SONGS OF Billy Recce, FEAT. Lesli Margherita, Nathan Lee Graham & MORE! - JULY 21 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Billboard-charting and two-time MAC Award-winning songwriter Billy Recce returns to 54 Below for the first time in two years to sing songs of inspiration, perseverance, Chick-fil-A, straight girls in gay bars, children stuck in homemade weather balloons, Gwyneth Paltrow, high-end prostitution rings, and hope. Now more than ever, when we need an overindulgent new musical theatre writer in an H&M suit, Billy Recce (Little Black Book, A Musical About Star Wars) meets the moment. He promises.

In this, an intimate, irreverent evening of story songs from upcoming projects, Recce's music will be sung by a colorful cluster of the country's most talented up-and-comers, drag icons, and Broadway stars, alongside a rocking band. Come hear who Broadway Radio has hailed as "the most promising songwriter I've heard in a long, long, long, long time" before he gives up on the industry and goes into finance or real estate like so many before him.

Featuring Thani Brant, Chad Burris, Karl Josef Co, Roger Dawley, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Mia Gerachis, Nathan Lee Graham, Aisha de Haas, Will Harden, Antwayn Hopper, Sarah Kleist, Lesli Margherita, Kelly McIntyre, Jayda Mendiola, Stanzi Potenza, Lauren Robinson, Analise Scarpaci, Jacob Simon, and Alyssa Wray.

Directed by Yoni Weiss.

Produced by Carly Heitner.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT! OPEN, STAY BY ANNA DENOIA AND JOSHUA VILLA - JULY 22 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for the NYC premiere of a new song cycle for the skeptical romantic: Open, Stay, created by composing duo Anna DeNoia and Joshua Villa. Paranoia, greif, joy, jealousy- from awkward first encounters to bitter goodbyes, this cycle wrestles with what we owe and what we can expect from one another. Spanning genres, Open, Stay is a collection of moments from ten different love stories- beginnings, endings and in-betweens, as well as the moments that come long after we disconnect. Full of laughter, loss, and lessons learned, it is an exploration of how we love and how we lose one another, all connected by the need that brings us together- the need for each other.

Featuring Rachael Cell, Grace Dangers, Anna DeNoia, Gemma Dobbs, Nate Garner, Steven Klenk, Mackenzie Meadows, Diana Suk, and Joshua Villa.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. TYLER MCCALL & MORE - JULY 23 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce, direct, and host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Breanna Cosette, Ryan Knowles, Haley Swindal, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

T. Oliver Reid: THAT SUNDAY, THAT SUMMER - JULY 24 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway and cabaret artist currently starring as Hermes in Hadestown, T. Oliver Reid, returns to 54 Below with That Sunday, That Summer, accompanied by musical director, Lawrence Yurman.

Join us for an evening of relationship songs, not simply love songs. For those in or thinking of being in relationships, we know that remaining in love is an active decision made every morning and every evening. Come explore the depth of love with the incredible music and lyrics of Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, The Gershwins, Gabriel Fauré, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, and more.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Black Theatre Coalition's Fellowship program.

T. Oliver Reid has spent the past 20 years working on Broadway shows, (Hadestown, Once On This Island, Sunset Boulevard, After Midnight, Sister Act, Mary Poppins, The Wedding Singer, Chicago, La Cage Aux Folles, Never Gonna Dance, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Follies, Kiss Me, Kate), which have amassed more than 20 Tony Awards from the American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards. He is also an accomplished cabaret artist and multiple award winner for his solo show, "Drop Me Off In Harlem" which he directed, wrote, and starred in. He has produced and directed concerts for 54 Below and continues to work in film and television ("Inventing Anna," "GIRLS," "Ray Donovan," "The Blacklist"). He has been an adjunct professor at NYU-Tisch's Grad Acting Program and Columbia University School of the Arts Grad Acting program. He sits on the Board of Visitors for the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He is also co-founder of Black Theatre Coalition (www.blacktheatrecoalition.org). He's currently in the critically acclaimed Hadestown on Broadway.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BRITISH POP ICONS, FEAT. Analise Scarpaci, Kyra Kennedy, & MORE! - JULY 24 AT 9:30 PM

Come join us in Broadway's favorite basement as we celebrate some of the greatest artists of all time, all from across the pond. From The Beatles, Queen, Amy Winehouse and Elton John... to Ed SHeeran, One Direction, Adele and more, these artists and groups have given us the greatest tunes, shaped the industry and, of course, inspired some of the most popular fandoms. Have a drink, sit back, and enjoy! Music direction by James Stryska. Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Featuring Ben Bogen, Morgan Dudley, Erin Engleman, Gabe Escobar, Alysa Finnegan, Kyra Kennedy, Liam James McGettigan, Caleb Mitchell, Mary Mondlock, Sayo Oni, Nicholas Podany, Carolina Rial, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Adi Roy, Analise Scarpaci, and Alyssa Wray.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

