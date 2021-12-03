See Eva Noblezada, Betsy Wolfe & More Next Week at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 has announced their line-up for the next week. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3



SARAH HAMATY: PURPLE REIGN



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

With "ev'ry sweet imagined possibility," Sarah Hamaty returns to Green Room 42 with her very own solo show! Sarah will take you back in time to the songs, and the Divas of music that sparked her love for the art of singing in this evening full of discovery, humanity and joy. Through a journey of beloved eras, genres, and Sarah's signature purple hair, Purple Reign explores the soulful impact of music as it aids us in the discovery of our most authentic selves to find that in the end, art reigns.



BACKTRACK VOCALS

Award-Winning A Capella

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29

Backtrack Vocals is thrilled to return to Green Room 42 after two years of covid-creating. They first performed at the Green Room when they took first place in New York's Got Talent Season 6, and then packed the house again with a high energy, jam-packed show in the fall of 2019. Infusing heart and humor into every performance, Backtrack covers genres from pop to Motown to classical to holiday, and they perform original compositions as well. Their exciting arrangements transform familiar tunes and showcase the top-notch vocal and beatboxing abilities of all five of its members. Backtrack got its start on YouTube, where the group now has over 10 million views and 110,000 subscribers, and they've appeared on PopTV & Scary Mommy's "Lullaby League" hosted by "Parks and Recreation" star, Jim O'Heir, Steve Harvey 's daytime show, "STEVE!", "Access Daily", and Broadway's Kinky Boots. Come join us for an evening filled with top notch music and heart-filled fun!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4



Betsy Wolfe: THE HOLIDAY SHOW

Featuring Andrew Rannells

7:00pm / SOLD OUT!Live-stream tickets begin at $19

Join Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos, Last 5 Years) as she belts her face off through seasonally appropriate and just plain inappropriate favorites. Just when you thought December 4th couldn't get any better, the night also features Tony nominated Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, Book of Mormon, Black Monday) and other performers not yet employed in a Broadway show (subject to change pending employment on Broadway. Fingers crossed, amiright?!). Laugh, listen, and be forced into the spirit before you head home to see family for the holidays. Cheers!

THE BELTRESS POWER HOUR

Jingle BELT Jubilee!

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29

Christopher Metzger -Timson's hit show makes its grand return to The Green Room 42 just in time to kick off the holiday season with a peppermint twist! The Beltress Power Hour features Broadway's most beloved divas alongside fresh new voices as they belt out the most iconic Christmas tunes. The night will be filled with drinking games, audience participation, and, of course, a Power Hour Finale of the fiercest 60 seconds from all your favorite holiday songs! From Mariah to Whitney to Kelly to Babs- the belting is sure to impress while you sit back, relax, and put the "spirit" in "holiday spirit!"

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5





LEVONIA

"Levonia's Christmas Sex-tacular"

Gender-bending drag chanteuse

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29

Gender-bending drag chanteuse, Levonia, makes her Green Room 42 debut in Levonia's Christmas Sex-tacular, a night of comedy and filthy holiday parodies. Come hear Levonia mangle - er - put her own sex-tacular spin - on songs like "All I Want For Christmas" and "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" as well as pop classics by David Bowie , Prince, Madonna, and other beloved recording artists. For this one-night-only event, Levonia will be joined by special guest, Bowen Yang, and music director and pianist, Lance Horne

LINDENFELZER & NEWMAN

"Scarlet & Gold"

Songs by Linderfelzer & Newman

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

Lyricist Richard Lindenfelzer and composer Jess Newman present selections from their two new--and despite both being colors--very different shows. SCARLET takes us five hundred years in the future to a world ravaged by a changing climate. This steampunk pop-era imagines what might happen if global leaders are forced to make drastic and messy decisions to combat global warming. GOLD follows a high school outcast who longs to feel important. When she runs away to rural Colorado in the hopes of finding her estranged grandfather and long-lost buried treasure, she is forced to reckon with the past, a family legacy, and herself. Book and Music: Jess Newman. Book and Lyrics: Richard Lindenfelzer. Producers: Neil Gooding of Neil Gooding Productions.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6

THE SONGS OF MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL

Ali Ewoldt, Brynn Williams, and more

In Concert

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7





"WITH BELLS ON!"



Live & In Color in collaboration with Mary J. Davis & MBL Productions

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29

Come celebrate the season with Live & In Color at The Green Room 42 for a festive evening featuring a concert of the new musical With Bells On! With Bells On! is a fabulous, holiday comedy for everyone, featuring a bright, eclectic score of contemporary musical theatre, pop, traditional holiday & disco! One fateful Christmas Eve, Ted, a timid, middle-aged accountant with persistent bad luck is in the middle of a nasty divorce. Hopeless and depressed, he is about to take the elevator to the roof to "end it all." His efforts are suddenly interrupted by a tenant who lives down the hall-Natasha, a statuesque Drag Queen dressed in the ultimate Christmas-Queen pageant outfit. She barges into the elevator on her way to the main floor lobby, but when the elevator abruptly gets stuck, both Ted's plan and Natasha's dream of competing for the title of "Christmas Queen" are held in the balance. The stakes are as high as her holiday-themed headdress. This unlikely duo is forced to work together to escape, ultimately learning that life is all about embracing the ups and the downs...with bells on.



Scott Siegel'S BROADWAY BELTERS SING!



A New Monthly Series You Not Only Have to See... You Have to Hear!

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29

NYC impresario Scott Siegel will assemble an extraordinary cast of New York City's greatest belters to perform three entirely different concert evenings of Broadway's most thrilling show tunes designed for maximum belting! These are the songs every musical theater lover wants to hear in every score. But in this show, you don't have to wait (or wade) through the ballads or the ballets - every song is your Broadway belting dream come true! What are some of the songs you'll hear? Don't Rain on My Parade, Defying Gravity, And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going, Don't Cry for Me Argentina, Everything's Coming Up Roses, Heaven Help My Heart, The History of Wrong Guys, Maybe This Time, Memory, and more! Scott Siegel has created more than 400 major concert events all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing for Michael Feinstein . He is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of Town Hall's now legendary signature series, Broadway by the Year, which will begin its 21st record-breaking season in February 2022.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

BROADWAY SINGS

A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $39Livestream / Tickets begin at $19

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $39

The unforgettable night will feature a rotating cast of major Broadway Stars belting out the original arrangements made famous by Mariah Carey 's two groundbreaking holiday albums, Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You. The Broadway cast will be accompanied by a live band, music directed by Joshua Stephen Kartes , featuring songs such as "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Silent Night", and "Oh, Santa". The concert is produced and directed by Broadway Sings creator Corey Mach

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9





"Hurry Down My Chimney!"

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29

Drag Superstar Paige Turner presents her annual holiday extravaganza Hurry Down My Chimney! NYC's tawdry blonde bombshell wants a lot this Christmas, and isn't taking NO for an answer! 'Tis the season to be greedy, to get your stocking stuffed, and to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas -- Paige Turner style! Featuring holiday favorites, over-the-top parodies, original songs from her debut Christmas album, and plenty of presents just waiting to be unwrapped! Come see why this holiday tradition is the gift that keeps on giving! A picture with Paige after the show comes with Premium and Ringside tickets!



"Teenage Dream" Let's Go All the Way Tonight. No regrets. Just bops.

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10



"Let Me Be Me"

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29

How do you solve a problem like Jennifer Diamond ? That's been a recurring theme as she's navigated a career in musical theatre. Always "a little too much of" one thing and "not enough of" another, she's never been able to find a place to plant herself and be exactly enough. Throwing caution to the wind and freeing herself from a room at Pearl, "Let Me Be Me" unleashes the authentic Jennifer as she traverses roles she has played, should play and could play - with special guests and a full band - if only they would just let her be her. Originally intended for March of 2020, the pandemic and a new child added their own curveballs and chaos to explore. "Let Me Be Me" is written by Jennifer Diamond and Robbie Rozelle . It is directed by BroadwayWorld Award-winning director Robbie Rozelle and features musical direction and arrangements by Luke Williams . Featuring Mauricio Martínez and more. The evening is produced by Evan Sacks



2021 AUSTRALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC CABARET

The songs & voices of Australia

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will connect Australians living in New York and cultivate their development on a global stage. The cabaret will feature Australian performers & composers from musical theatre, pop, rock and classical music, that have performed across the world. "We are thrilled to be launching our first in-person festival in New York this year after the success of last year's online festival. The team is very excited to be presenting a diverse offering of events that will share Australian stories and feature emerging and established Australian artists. Our 2021 cabaret will be the opening event of this year's festival and we invite all New Yorkers to come and enjoy a celebration of Australian culture." - Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

POETRY/CABARET

"HOME"



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

Livestream / Tickets begin at $19

Nominated for four Broadway World Cabaret Awards including "Best Variety Show or Recurring Series". We might not all be going home for the holidays, but NYC Variety Salon Poetry/Cabaret is welcoming back some longtime friends of the show, along with some new family from afar, to reflect on what it means to be at home. Host Thomas March 's topical monologue will cover hints from Heloise, grandma's cooking, and fun uses for backyard bunkers. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show will also feature musical performances from Genesis Adelia Collado & Miriam Pultro; poetry from Gabrielle Calvocoressi and Anna Maria Hong; and comedy from Jared Goldstein & David Perez. Music Director Drew Wutke will be keeping things lively and smooth, as always.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12



"So This Is Love"Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $49

Welcome back! Eva Noblezada is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.

Eva recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.



"Starlet"

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29

