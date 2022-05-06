See AN OFFICER AND A SHOWCASE Featuring AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN Tour Cast at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the cast of the North American Tour of An Officer and a Gentleman in "An Officer and a Showcase" on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00PM. Co-writer and Director Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Dan Lipton (The Band's Visit), Choreographer Patricia Wilcox (Motown), and Associate Director Matthew Kunkel (The Sound of Music at The Muny) are mounting a showcase featuring the bright young artists from the hit musical tour singing hits from the 1980's and backed by the show's rocking band. The showcase will be hosted by Beth Malone (Fun Home). All artists' proceeds will benefit the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

To make the evening extra special, a select number of Broadway veterans will be graciously volunteering their time to mentor the cast in preparation for the showcase, including Kate Baldwin, Derrick Baskin, Hannah Corneau, Gavin Creel, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Brandon Victor Dixon, Santino Fontana, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Jason Gotay, JoAnn M. Hunter, Nehal Joshi, Adam Kantor, Caissie Levy, Kelvin Moon Loh, Beth Malone, Danny Mefford, Paolo Montalban, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Stiles, Ali Stroker, Daniel J. Watts and Donald Webber, Jr.

"When COVID hit in March 2020, Dan Lipton, Patricia Wilcox and I were working on a musical stage adaptation of An Officer and a Gentleman in preparation for a 2020/21 national tour. We had just completed auditions for a workshop," said Dick Scanlan. "Because most of the characters in the story are young people, many of the auditioning actors were still in college, busily preparing for their senior showcases - which never happened.

"The great news is that our show is touring across North America featuring many of those actors we auditioned in March 2020. Dan, Patti and I are enamored of this young, talented company, and we want them to have the careers they deserve after our tour ends in June."

Agents and casting directors have been invited to "An Officer and a Showcase" to watch the cast perform music from the show's era, backed by its rocking touring band: Mark Binns (piano), Jenny Giammanco (bass), Lucy Ritter (drums), Julia Sunay (keyboards), Demetri Wolfe (guitars), plus Lipton and Nathan Dame.

"An Officer and a Showcase" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, May 24. Tickets range from $45 - $65 and there is $25 food and beverage minimum. VIP seating ($65) and Premium tickets ($90) are also available. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE YOUNG ARTISTS

Zare Anguay. Last Seen in the 20th anniversary tour of Rent, Zare joins us from Honolulu, Hawaii. He thanks family, friends, Mr. Bright & Marcelo for (supporting) bringing him all this way! God bless!

David Wayne Britton. TV/Film credits include "Law & Order" (Co-Star) and American Gangster (starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe). Regional Theatre credits include: A Few Good Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and King Lear. David served in the United States Navy.

William Warren Carver is a Nashville native. He has performed with Norwegian Cruise Line as a production cast principal. An Officer and a Gentleman marks his touring debut.

J Travis Cooper received a B.A. in Musical Theatre from James Madison University in 2020, and they are grateful for the help of their family and friends.

Emily Louise Franklin was last seen in the International Tour of A Chorus Line as Maggie. Pace MT 2018.

Amanda Rose Gabriel is a recent graduate of the Setnor School of Music at Syracuse University with a B.M. in Jazz & Commercial Voice Performance and Music Industry.

Kyler Hershman is a proud recipient of the 2019 Bobby G Award (Best Actor in a Leading Role) and was nominated to perform at the 2019 Jimmy Awards. Most recently, he graduated from The Institute for American Musical Theatre in NYC.

Joey Ledonio. Recent theatre credits include Signature Theatre's A Chorus Line as a Swing. Pace MT 2019.

Nathaniel D. Lee is a graduate of Millikin University where he received his BFA in Music Theatre.

Cameron Loyal. Most recent regional credits include Aida (WPPAC) and Legally Blonde (ARTSHHI).

Mia Massaro. Regional credits: Nikki Sixx's: The Heroin Diaries (Charlotte) Titanic (Kate McGowan), Merrily We Roll Along (Beth), Bare (Rory), Starlight Express (Dinah). BA, Marymount Manhattan College 2019 graduate.

Nicole Morris Regional/Summer Stock: Dynamite in Hairspray (Laguna Playhouse); Sophie in Mamma Mia!, Rusty in Footloose (Clear Space Theatre Company). Nicole has a BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College.

Andryi Nahirniak. Regional Credits: Nick (Fame), Oscar (Sweet Charity). BFA from UW-Stevens Point.

Mary Nikols Regional credits: Grease, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and In the Heights. University of Utah MT 2019.

Blake Sauceda. Blake is a recent graduate of Oklahoma City University, where he received his BFA in acting.

Elise Shangold. Debut! CT native and proud Belgian! Regional: You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Lucy), Beehive (Wanda), 9 to 5 (Roz). Hair (Sheila). Rider University BFA. GHAA & FWF alum.

Kevin David Stevens. National Tour: Rent 20th Anniversary (Swing, Mark u/s). Off-Broadway: Big Bang Theory Parody (Leonard). Regional: Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour), Spring Awakening (Georg). Lead Vocalist aboard AIDAcara. BFA from Fredonia State University.

Amaya White Recent credits include Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Diva), Baby (Lizzie), and A Chorus Line (Bebe). Education: BFA, Montclair State University (Musical Theater), Growing Studio's LINK Class of 2021.

Wes Williams. Recent theatre credits include: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Jimmy), Proof (Hal) and Spring Awakening (u/s Melchior/Moritz, Swing).

Jillian Worthing is a recent graduate of The Institute for American Musical Theatre in NYC. Regionally, Jillian has been seen in Playhouse on the Square's Tuck Everlasting, Matilda and Kinky Boots.

MORE ABOUT AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart.

Featuring a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the show includes hits from Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and the Grammy-winning #1 hit single "Up Where We Belong." AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is written and directed by multiple Tony Awardâ-nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin) and music supervised and arranged by Dan Lipton (The Band's Visit, The Last Ship), with orchestrations by Dan Lipton and Nathan Dame, dance arrangements by Gary Adler. Matt Kunkel serves as Associate Director.

The design team includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Jon Weston, wig & hair design by Kelley Jordan, video design by Austin Switser and casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting. The live stage production is based on an original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN celebrates triumph over adversity. Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy's Officer Training School. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack's career and future. But only the brave and determined can endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley, who is determined to weed out all those unable to pass the strenuous tests of knowledge, coordination and strength. On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of friendship, commitment and honor, finds the courage to be his best self, and wins the heart of the woman he loves.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit "Up Where We Belong" (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes) and your favorite 80's hits including: "Higher Love" (Steve Winwood), "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (Yes), "Love is a Battlefield" and "Invincible" (Pat Benatar), "Lost In Your Eyes" (Debbie Gibson), "Right Here Waiting" (Richard Marx), "Venus" (Bananarama), "I Can't Hold Back" (Survivor), "Never Surrender" (Corey Hart), "Do The Walls Come Down" (Carly Simon), "Fly By Night" (Rush), "Hold On to Your Dream (Rick Springfield), "Overkill" (Men at Work), "Renegade" (Styx), and more.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is produced by Work Light Productions, in association with Jamie Wilson.

For more information visit http://officerandagentlemanmusical.com/.

Follow AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.