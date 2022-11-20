Samantha Pauly, Liz Callaway, Ann Hampton Callaway, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

MALTBY & SHIRE: REVUE #3, FEAT. Nikki M. James, Kerry Butler, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 21 AT 7:00 PM

Songwriting legends Richard Maltby and David Shire, who created Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever, two of the most enduring revues in theatre history, are embarking on the creation of a third revue, intending to make the three shows a kind of triptych. Come and be the first to get an advance look at the material in the new show, as yet untitled, performed by a stunning roster of Broadway performers and friends. The material is new and being tried out. Come and experience songs you'll hear for the first time - or may never hear again!

Featuring Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, Sydney Harcourt,Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, Tony Award winner Dan Jenkins, Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba, and Chip Zien.

WORK IN PROGRESS: THE NEXT GENERATION OF NEW WRITERS - 4TH EDITION - NOVEMBER 21 AT 9:30 PM

What's more fun than gathering in Broadway's living room to celebrate new writers? Join us for a salon at 54 Below as young artists gather together and share their work with the world. Every Stephen Sondheim, Dorothy Fields, and Lin-Manuel Miranda started somewhere and you never know which one of these talents will write the next chapter in musical theatre history. Grab a drink, get comfortable, and enjoy what the next generation of musical theatre writers has to offer!

Featured writers include Vaibu Mohan and Zachary Catron, Ethan Carlson, Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff, Kira Stone, Joriah Kwamé,and James Stryska.

Performers include Morgan Dudley, Erin Engelman, Savidu Geevaratne, Alexa Jane Lowis, Andrew Maroney, Mukta Phatak, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Molly Heller and Vaibu Mohan.

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway: AS LONG AS WE'RE TOGETHER! - NOVEMBER 22, 23, 25, & 26 AT 7:00 PM & NOVEMBER 24 (THANKSGIVING DAY) AT 8:00 PM

The performance on November 26 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Tony Award-nominated Callaway Sisters are back by popular demand at 54 Below! Serving up a feast Thanksgiving week, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway Raise the Roof with Broadway, standards, and pop classics from their hit shows Sibling Revelry, Boom!, and Broadway the Calla-way! as well as special surprises. Accompanied by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as Ann's sultry, jazz-flavored sound compliments Liz's clear bell tones, they infuse new life into songs from Stephen Sondheim to Harold Arlen to Stevie Wonder. Expect a rousing New York night of harmony, humor, and the soaring sounds of this award-winning sister act!

November 24 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information:

For Liz and Ann's Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 24, pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm. The kitchen will continue to serve throughout the entirety of the performance. Please arrive within 15 minutes of your scheduled reservation time to ensure that everyone has a wonderful holiday experience. Should you arrive earlier or later than your reservation time, you may be asked to wait at the bar or in the lobby until such a time as you can be seated. For this evening only, our regular menu will be replaced by a Thanksgiving prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).

THE STARBOUND KIDZ-BROADWAY BLISS: HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN - NOVEMBER 22 AT 9:30 PM

After three very long and at times incredibly trying years away from 54 Below, The Starbound Kidz are returning to the stage to bring some joy back to Broadway in a one-night special event. With so much happening in the world around us, we're reuniting for a night of pure Broadway bliss- from inspiring ballads and belts, we're singing the showtunes that ignite electric joy.

Come hear from New York's most talented young performers who are certain to bring the house down and leave the audience smiling from ear to ear. The Starbound Kidz are under the direction of Hannah Cecille, a longtime performer who currently works as a Creative Producer at Instagram, and Aisha Carpenter who was most recently seen in Mur's Trees: The Musical.

SONGS FROM A HAT: THE MUSIC OF SPENCER LYNN - NOVEMBER 23 AT 9:30 PM

Spencer Lynn, a writer of stage and screen work fresh from a world premiere production at Shenandoah Conservatory, and a summer with the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center through the National Theater Institute, makes his 54 Below debut in Songs From A Hat. Join him for a night of laughter, heart, and child-like abandonment. Featuring all original music from his projects Moonrise and The Kids Of Tacoma, Spencer Lynn and friends will take audiences on a laugh-filled journey through the struggles of mental health, and growing up. Featuring seven young New York talents currently on the Broadway stages and beyond, you do not want to miss this night of storytelling, theatrics, and hope.

Featuring Jack Dossett, Carlyn Head, Kiki Lemieux, Kyle Mangold, Jack B. Murphy, Emily Steinhardt, and Joe Verga.

Band includes Spencer Lynn on guitar, Chris Pinder as music director/piano, and James Rushin on bass.

Hosted by Spencer Lynn.

THE SONGS OF RANKIN & BASS: FROM KRIS KRINGLE TO FROSTY THE SNOWMAN, FEAT. Danny Feldman, Allison Posner, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 25 AT 9:30 PM

From Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Frosty the Snowman, the creations of Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment have brought a Holly Jolly Christmas to people young and old around the world for over 60 years. For one joyous night, join Rainbow Sun Productions as they present traditional holiday classics along with some rarely-heard hits. Get your ugly Christmas sweater ready and prepare for an all-out party because Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town!

Featuring Riva Brody, Emmarose Campbell, Jackson Cline, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Stephen Fala, Danny Feldman, Jared Goodwin, Emily Goulazian, Christopher Hlinka, Joshua Kukafka, Madeline Kunkowski, Andrew Tompkins Lewis, Lora Margerum, Andrew Maroney, Michael Prescott McClure, John McGowan, Katie Nail, Spencer Petro, Allison Posner, Eric Scherer, Chandler Sinks, Sean Stephens, Joshua Turchin, and Ashley Vankirk.

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, and live theatrical events. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, An Avengers Line, and The Songs of Howard Ashman. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?, Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Further shows, concerts, and cabarets are currently in development for venues across the country.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - NOVEMBER 26 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Stella Katherine Cole, Danny Gardner, Jared Goodwin, Marina Jurica, and Henry O'Connell.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. Ramona Mallory, Lucia Spina, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 27 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on November 27 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program, this time both live AND in the comfort of your own living room via the magic (beans?) of livestream (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good!

Special guests include Ramona Mallory, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Lucia Spina.

Starring Miki Abraham, Jacob Hoffman, Kate Loprest, Rob Maitner (Host), and James Seol.

Samantha Pauly - NOVEMBER 27 AT 9:30 PM

Direct from the smash hit Six, Broadway's original Katherine Howard, Samantha Pauly, makes her 54 Below solo debut!

Reflecting on how she has changed and grown over the past few years through killer renditions of songs from the worlds of Broadway, pop, and more, Pauly is joined by Adam Cole Klepper (Titanique) on piano, Jed Feder (Disney's Aladdin) on drums, and Sam Cieri (Nicotine Dolls) on guitar.

In addition to Six (Drama Desk Award), Pauly's credits include Eva Perón in Evita on the West End (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination), the national tour of Bat Out of Hell (Valkyrie), and more.

