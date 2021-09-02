Samantha Pauly, Daniel Quadrino, Jordan Donica & More to Take Part in D'Archangelis & Horneff Concert at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will welcome up-and-coming musical theatre writing team, D'Archangelis & Horneff, to its stage on September 25th, 2021 at 9:30pm for a one-night-only concert event. Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff will share songs from their repertoire, including Off Broadway's Single Rider, The Break, Coming Attraction, The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical (in collaboration with co-lyricist Lisa Mongillo), and more. The show will feature music direction by Justin P. Cowan. Tickets can be purchased via The Green Room 42 website at this link.

Special guest performers will include Jordan Donica (CW's Charmed, My Fair Lady), Samantha Pauly (Six), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), Charissa Hogeland (Frozen), Alexis Floyd (Shondaland/Netflix's Inventing Anna), Paige McNamara (A Night With Janis Joplin, Mamma Mia), Ryan Andrews (Why Are You Like This?), Angela Sclafani (Single Rider), Mackenzie Lesser-Roy (Once Nat'l Tour), Katie Emerson (PCPA's The Little Mermaid), Kelly Krauter (Waitress Nat'l Tour), Mary Malaney (Single Rider), Alexa Jane Lowis (Chicago the Musical Int'l Tour), and Alexis Reda, with more to be announced.

Amanda D'Archangelis (Music) and Sami Horneff (Lyrics) met in the world-renowned BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. After being paired for the final project of their first year course, D'Archangelis and Horneff quickly realized they had found a life-long partnership.

That class assignment later developed into their first full-length musical together (and their Off-Broadway debut as a team). Single Rider ran at the Players Theatre in Greenwich Village for five weeks in the summer of 2018 and was subsequently presented at the University of Alabama.

Amanda and Sami's other recent work includes The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical (in collaboration with Lisa Mongillo), which premiered as a virtual production through Western Connecticut State University in 2020 and won five national awards at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in 2021; The Break, which had its premiere reading in 2018 through the Omaha Creative Institute and has since been showcased at Lied Center for Performing Arts; and Coming Attraction, a new musical about the life of Hollywood icon Greta Garbo, which premiered at the Wilbury Theatre Group in Providence, RI, and will soon have a staged reading at the York Theatre Company.

Their work has also been performed at famed concert venues across New York City, including The Green Room 42, The Duplex, Prohibition NYC, Lincoln Center, Rockwood Music Hall, The Bitter End, The Metropolitan Room, and Feinstein's/54 Below. Recently, D'Archangelis and Horneff wrote two songs for the feature film A Ring for Christmas, which played on the UPtv network throughout the 2020 holiday season. In 2019, they were named York Theatre Company's New/Emerging/Outstanding (NEO) Writers.

To learn more, follow Amanda and Sami on instagram at @darchangelisandhorneff or visit their websites: www.amandadarchangelis.com and www.samihorneff.com.

More about The Radium Girls co-lyricist, Lisa Mongillo, is available at: www.lisamongillo.com.

Special thanks to concert booker Keith Hurd at Marketing Entertainment Group for this opportunity.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.