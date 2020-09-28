Sam Sultan Featured By Allen And Gray on NEW VOICES CABARET

Allen and Gray's digital New Voices Concert series came back to their Facebook page on Monday night and featured Sam Sultan, writer of the new musical Saint Stephen and the Childrens Crusade, plus two amazing young actors; Gabriel Amoroso and Brayden Morgan who brought down the virtual house with their powerful musical numbers from the musical.

"We're resolved to lift up the marginalized storyteller by bringing their work to a diverse and new audience", says the concert's co-creator Richard Allen. "we're committed to doing that through making these stories accessible to all audiences, beyond the guidelines of the stage."

Allen and Gray upheld that promise by amplifying Sam Sultan's story, Saint Stephen & The Childrén's Crusade, a historical adventure musical based on true events, that explores the meaning, and power, of friendship. And it features a cast of all young actors!

Stephen, a young boy living in 13th century rural France, yearns for a better life for himself and his best friends, Hugo and Emeline. On Stephen's twelfth birthday, he has a vision that shakes his small world. With belief that he must change the course of his life for the good of the world he convinces his friends to join him on a pilgrimage. Stephen and his friends venture forth on a perilous journey, eventually adding thousands of children to their ranks.

The Allen and Gray New Voices Concert was on Monday, September 28th, at 8pm(ET). The concert was hosted by Allen and Gray Musical Festival producer Sierra Provencal. The next concert with 5 new musical theatre writers will be on October 26th.

Sam Sultan (He/him) is a NY-based composer, performer, and teaching artist. He is the creator of Summit: The Only Musical With Diplomatic Immunity (Premiere 2014, Voices Studios) and Saint Stephen & the Children's Crusade. (Apples And Oranges THEatre ACCELERATOR Spring 2020 Cohort) Sam's second album of original songs, Travelin' Heart, is being released in October 2020 and his first album, Skystruck, is available on all streaming platforms. Recent credits as a music director include Spring Awakening, (Vanguard Theater Company) and Runaways (Helen Hayes Youth Theatre.) Sam is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America and Actors' Equity Association. All my love to Vincent and Snow, always. www.SamSultanMusic.com or @Buddha-piggy

Allen and Gray are award winning musical theater writers with a bent on social justice and reform. With a penchant for historical accuracy, they created FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical about the 1961 freedom rides, BAYARD: A New Musical about Bayard Rustin's creation of the 1963 March on Washington, and WALT AND ROY about Walt and Roy Disney's startup of the Disney empire in the 1920's - 30's. Their newest musical LEGENDARY is an original story dealing with the silencing women face in the music industry.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You