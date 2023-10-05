Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage

Storytelling through song is an art form and few have mastered that art form with the skill and individuality that Sally Mayes has.  The Tony Award nominated singing actress who has had a long absence from the Cabaret scene of New York City,  is bringing  a very special series to The Green Room 42, starting this December.  The original Keely of the cult musical Pete N Keely realized she has a lot of great arrangements, a plethora of stories, and a desire to sing ALL of them.  

Sally Mayes has run the gamut with her theatrical ventures, her concerts and recordings, and a catalogue of music ranging from Broadway to Jazz, from Country to Pop, and, naturally, the Great American Songbook.  Now, Miss Sally feels the need to  “sing em all and stay here all night” and the cabaret-going community of Manhattan will be the lucky beneficiaries of this wish to (as she once said, onstage and in character) "Sing Out, Louise!"

 
And so, starting  her retrospective of a real deal singer,  Sally Mayes will be kicking it all off with the debut show in her series, titled NOW AND THEN: The Teaser, on December 2nd, at 8 pm at Midtown Manhattan's newly face-lifted The Green Room 42, appropriately being hailed as The Green Room 42.0.  For the future programs in the series, Mayes is projecting a night exclusive dedicated to Broadway, a show of Jazz and Songbook standards, and an evening dedicated to original stories.  

Never one to sell her audiences short, Sally Mayes will appear alongside legendary Musical Director Ron Abel on piano, and a musician with whom she has a passing acquaintance on bass, Mr. Bob Renino (Sally Mayes fans will be quick to point out that, offstage, Ms. Mayes is Mrs. Renino).  The entire venture is one for which the community of cabaret artists and afficionados has been waiting, for this singing artist that has played nearly every club in NYC is one of the best, one who has truly been missed.  This promises to be one of the Must Sees of the year.

Sally Mayes NOW AND THEN: THE TEASER will play The Green Room 42 on December 2nd at 9:30 pm.  The website for The Green Room 42 can be accessed HERE.

Sally Mayes has a website HERE.


 



