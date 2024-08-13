Salisha Thomas Brings A DECADE OF DREAMS to Chelsea Table and Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's rising star Salisha Thomas will bring her solo cabaret, “A Decade of Dreams: Still Waiting for My Tony,” to Chelsea Table and Stage for one night only on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 7pm. This unforgettable evening of music, humor, and heartfelt storytelling will take place at the intimate Chelsea Table and Stage in the heart of New York City.

A Decade of Dreams is Salisha's hilarious and heartfelt reflection on her ten years in the Big Apple, capturing the highs and lows of her journey from California dreamer to Broadway performer. Join Salisha Thomas for a noteworthy evening as she celebrates with iconic hits from Carole King, Tina Turner, and Etta James, along with a few Broadway favorites and nostalgic Disney classics. With her signature wit and charm, Salisha will take the audience on a rollercoaster ride through her most memorable moments—performing on Broadway, falling in love, and hosting red carpets. Don't miss this celebration of music, empowerment, and exceptional moments that will truly be one for the books!

Salisha Thomas in “A Decade of Dreams” plays Chelsea Table and Stage (152 W 26th Street) on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 7pm. A livestream will also be broadcast. Tickets are $20-$40 ($2.50 facility fee) and a $25 food and beverage minimum per person. Tickets and information are available at www.chelseatableandstage.com.

MORE ABOUT Salisha Thomas

Salisha Thomas was last seen on Broadway in the Britney Spears Musical: Once Upon a One More Time. Previously she launched the 1st National Tour of Beautiful the Carole King Musical before joining the Broadway company. She is a former Miss California World and former vocalist and Princess for Disneyland. She is the host of The Salisha Show and Black Hair in the Big Leagues podcasts, on The Broadway Podcast Network. Salisha is the author of the upcoming book Why Be a 9 When You Can Be a 10 available for pre-order on Amazon. For more information, go to www.thesalishashow.com. @thesalishashow

Comments