SMASH Star Jaime Cepero Headlines The Green Room 42 May 25th

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - Broadway's newest intimate concert venue - will present the return of Jaime Cepero on Saturday, May 25 at 9:30 PM for the latest of the venue's "New Writers" series. After a "smash" debut concert of original music last year, Cepero returns to the club with more gospel punk tales of love, lust, and poetry. Audience members will hear brand new material as well as old favorites. Opening for the evening will be the sultry soulful recording artist Stones, as well as a slew of singers from Broadway, television, and beyond. The show will feature special musical guestsPaul Victor, Courtney Daniels, Stephanie Nash, and Michelle Dowdy, with others to be added. Blending the sounds of punk rock, gospel, and a hint of musical theater, Cepero's original music has been performed at many historic venues in the New York nightlife scene, including Joe's Pub, Mercury Lounge, Arlene's Grocery, Pianos, and The Cutting Room. The evening is being directed by Chris Fink.

Jaime Cepero swiftly became a fan favorite for his portrayal of Ellis Boyd, the prickly assistant with an all-about-eve-streak, on NBC's musical drama "Smash" from executive producer Steven Spielberg. Other film and television credits include "Mess," I Am Michael starring James Franco, Dating My Mother, Daddy, "Good Morning America," and the upcoming feature Jess from Comedy Central's Dan Hurwitz. He recently starred as Ben in the Off-Broadway run of the new rock musical Night of the Living Dead, and can be heard on the cast recording on Spotify. As a composer, his musical Francois and the Rebels (a punk rock telling of the 1791 Haitian Revolution) was a part of MTF musicals 4X15 workshop series and Joe's Pub concert program, and is set to receive a staged lab this August. He strives to use his voice for the promotion of human rights and political activism, and received critical acclaim for his performance as Claude in the 50th anniversary staging of Hair at the Tony Award-winning Dallas Theater Center. Twitter: @Jaimecepero Insta: @Papimagic

The music and lyrics of Jaime Cepero will be performed at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Saturday, May 25 at 9:30 PM. The cover changes is $15-20 with $40 premium tickets (which include preferred seating). There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





