Ryan James Monroe Will Perform 2025 Residency At Chelsea Table + Stage

Acclaimed singer Ryan James Monroe has announced a year-long residency at Chelsea Table + Stage in 2025. Over the course of the year, Monroe will headline four brand new concerts that will showcase his Signature Sound with a dynamic mix of spellbinding originals and iconic covers. The first concert will take place on February 15, 2025, and tickets are now on sale.

Chelsea Table + Stage, one of New York's most intimate and prestigious performance venues, will serve as the perfect setting for Monroe's year-long musical journey. Each concert will feature a unique, carefully curated setlist that blends Monroe's original songs with timeless classics, giving fans the opportunity to experience his captivating performances in an up-close-and-personal setting.

The residency kicks off with the debut show on February 15, 2025, and will continue throughout the year with three additional concerts (dates to be announced soon). Fans can expect unforgettable performances, intimate storytelling, and Monroe's distinctive voice that has resonated with listeners worldwide.

"I'm beyond excited to be launching this residency at Chelsea Table + Stage," says Monroe. "The venue has such a special energy, and I can't wait to share these brand-new shows with my fans. Each concert will be a unique experience, combining some of my favorite original songs with fresh takes on songs that have inspired me. It's going to be a year full of music, magic, and connection-I hope you can join me for it."

As modeled in previous shows, Monroe will be joined by special guests and musicians from the Cabaret and Broadway circuits throughout his residency who will be announced as the year progresses. Past guests and musicians have included Thomas Hodges (TIME TRAVELERS, SONATA 1962, DEAR HARVEY), Caleb Albert (GOSSIP GIRL, RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR), Gracie Lee Brown (TIME TRAVELERS, SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE), Alec Michael Ryan (A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, TIME TRAVELERS), and more!!!

Ryan James Monroe is a powerhouse singer who commands attention with every note. Known for his rich, soulful voice and raw, emotionally charged performances, he effortlessly blends original songs with reimagined classics, leaving audiences spellbound. A natural-born storyteller, Ryan's music captures the complexity of the human experience, from heartache to triumph, with an authenticity that resonates long after the last chord fades. Fearless, passionate, and unapologetically unique, Ryan James Monroe is an artist who's redefining what it means to make music that moves the soul.

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage

