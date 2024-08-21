Ryan James Monroe Returns To Joe's Pub This Weekend With Brand New Concert ALCHEMY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer Ryan James Monroe is set to enchant audiences with his highly anticipated concert, "ALCHEMY," at Joe's Pub this weekend. Monroe will take the stage at the iconic venue on Sunday, August 25th, at 8:30 PM,

Following a series of acclaimed releases and dynamic performances, Monroe's "ALCHEMY" marks a significant evolution in his musical journey.

The concert will feature a blend of fresh material and reimagined favorites, showcasing Monroe's signature style while exploring new creative territories. Fans can expect an evening filled with rich melodies, compelling lyrics, and a stage presence that has become synonymous with unforgettable live experiences.

Ryan James Monroe: ALCHEMY

Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 8:30 PM

Joe's Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10003

Tickets: Available HERE!

Monroe's return to Joe's Pub comes after a series of successful shows and critical acclaim for his recent work including two sold out concerts in 2023 when he released his debut album TIME TRAVELERS at Joe's Pub. His distinctive voice and emotionally charged performances have earned him a dedicated following, and "ALCHEMY" is set to further cement his status as a standout artist in the industry.

Joined by longtime collaborator, music director, and celebrated composer Thomas Hodges (SONATA 1962, DEAR HARVEY, TIME ), he will lead a band made up by Alec Michael Ryan (A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, TIME TRAVELERS), Noah Hadland (MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, TITANIQUE), Ruth Klukoff (TIME TRAVELERS), Zachary McIntyre (TIME TRAVELERS), and Laura Masferrer (FUN HOME, SPRING AWAKENING). Monroe also announced this week that after charming audiences at Chelsea Table + Stage, Caleb Albert (RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR, GOSSIP GIRL) returns as a special guest.

"ALCHEMY" promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a journey through the transformative power of music, blending artistic innovation with heartfelt connection. Monroe invites both longtime fans and new listeners to join him for an evening that will be both profoundly moving and exhilarating.

Don't miss the chance to experience Ryan James Monroe's "ALCHEMY" at Joe's Pub. Purchase your tickets today and embark on a mystical journey that transcends the boundaries of cabaret and let the epic sound and iconic presence of Ryan James Monroe guide you to escape your reality by confronting it.

