Russell and Rose Productions Returns to The Green Room 42 With Hot Cabaret

The Green Room 42 will present Russell & Rose Productions' Hot Cabaret next month. Turn up the heat and get ready to melt as Russell and Rose Productions brings the hottest songs of Broadway to The Green Room 42 stage!

This high-energy cabaret sizzles with fiery showstoppers, steamy ballads, and red-hot duets that will leave you breathless. Featuring songs from Chicago, Moulin Rouge, and more, this show is a musical inferno of desire, drama, and above all else, HEAT!

The cast includes: Justine Cameron, Jonathan Chisolm, Corinne Ferrer, Nova Kao Gomez, Kahlil Harvey, Carly Jerstad, Iris Katorri, Dani Kucera, Molly Oldham, Mercedes Riegé, John Rouleau, Noah Simau, Franco Valerga, Agustina Casella, Cameron Mark Russell, and Erin Kennedy as Music Director.

The performance is on Saturday, July 12th at 9:30pm.

