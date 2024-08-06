RuPaul's Drag Race Star Scarlet Envy to Premiere BAD ADVICE at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars favorite SCARLET ENVY will premiere her newest solo show BAD ADVICE on Saturday, August 17 at 7pm EDT at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2,3 trains at 42nd Street). It will be presented Saturday, August 17 at 7pm. Tickets are $26 for general admission or $45 for VIP (which includes reserved seating and a meet and greet/photo op). Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum. To purchase visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

BAD ADVICE is a live cabaret show presented by and starring SCARLET ENVY. The hour long show invites listeners on a journey of behind the scenes Drag Race tea and hilarious stories of what not to do. Scarlet's set list includes cabaret covers of her hits 'All Night,' 'Am I The Drama,' 'Bad Advice,' and 'The Feeling is mutual' along with new songs from her upcoming album 'Rain In Hollywood.' Musical direction by Blake Allen.

An alluring combination of supermodel, designer, and actress, SCARLET ENVY made her debut in Brooklyn, NY with Glammy nominated drag show Scarlet Fever. She is the creative culmination of Louisville, Kentucky native Jacob James. Rooted in dive bar glamour, Scarlet has been simmering on New York City stages for nearly a decade. Making her mark on the downtown scene, Envy dropped her debut torch song, "Press On" as part of an original cabaret show entitled Smoke and Mirrors with follow-ups "Feeling is Mutual" (2019) and "Move On" (2020). Notable editorial work includes walking for Opening Ceremony SS19, features in Harper's Bazaar US as the late Princess Diana and Buzzfeed Beauty. Television work includes performances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, as well as Netflix, HBO, TV Land and REVRY'S Queens of Kings. She previously appeared at The Laurie Beechman theater in the title role of Steve Willis' acclaimed 2017 documentary theater bio drama The Legend of Yma Sumac and in her solo cabaret show Reflections and Other Shiny Things in 2019.

Comments