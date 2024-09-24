News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

RuPaul's Drag Race Star Plasma to Bring ALL THAT PLAZZ To Laurie Beechman Theatre

The performance will take place on September 26th.

By: Sep. 24, 2024
RuPaul's Drag Race star PLASMA -- hailed as "the new Broadway baby of RuPaul's Drag Race!" by BroadwayWorld -- will make her Laurie Beechman Theater cabaret debut on Thursday, September 26 at 7pm with ALL THAT PLAZZ. Tickets are $25 general admission / $38 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. Please note that there is a $25 food/beverage minimum at all performances at this venue, with a full bar and dinner menu available.The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street (at 9th Avenue). 

From growing up in small-town Texas to making a career in New York City to subsequent television superstardom, RuPaul's Drag Race's Broadway baby PLASMA has seen it all - and in ALL THAT PLAZZ, she's gonna talk and sing about it, naturally. Join Plasma for a complete history of all things fabulous, frivolous, and fierce-diva-boots-mother.

PLASMA is an actor, singer, and drag artist, and top 8 finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16. She released a cover of "Don't Rain On My Parade," with an accompanying music video inspired by the movie Funny Girl, which has since gone viral. Her "All That Plazz" live-sung cabaret sold out in NYC and she is thrilled to bring the show to the Laurie Beechman Theater.




