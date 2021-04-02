Rosemary Loar Presents CLOSE ENOUGH FOR LOVE on MetropolitanZoom

Broadway veteran, concert, recording artist and MAC award winner Rosemary Loar brings her new show, "Close Enough For Love" to MetropolitanZoom, a virtual nightclub experience in Studio A, the most inventive live stream venue experience in New York City.

Loar explores all the daunting, daring, tear jerking and thrilling faces of middle age courting, sparking and love. Her new show includes standards from The Great American Songbook, originals and inventive jazz arrangements of pop gems.

Rosemary's long time collaborator Frank Ponzio will be on piano and music direction, the award winning Tom Hubbard will be on acoustic bass, special musical guest, John DiPinto, will be on accordion and the "Cabaret Whiperer" Barry Kleinbort will direct.

This virtual concert will not be like any other zoom concert you have watched. It will be interactive. As you Zoom into the concert, not only will you see Rosemary and her band in the theatre but she will be able to see you!

Tickets can be found at http://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/rosemary-loar-041721.