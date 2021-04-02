Rosemary Loar Presents CLOSE ENOUGH FOR LOVE on MetropolitanZoom

Loar explores all the daunting, daring, tear jerking and thrilling faces of middle age courting, sparking and love.

Apr. 2, 2021  

Rosemary Loar Presents CLOSE ENOUGH FOR LOVE on MetropolitanZoom

Broadway veteran, concert, recording artist and MAC award winner Rosemary Loar brings her new show, "Close Enough For Love" to MetropolitanZoom, a virtual nightclub experience in Studio A, the most inventive live stream venue experience in New York City.

Loar explores all the daunting, daring, tear jerking and thrilling faces of middle age courting, sparking and love. Her new show includes standards from The Great American Songbook, originals and inventive jazz arrangements of pop gems.

Rosemary's long time collaborator Frank Ponzio will be on piano and music direction, the award winning Tom Hubbard will be on acoustic bass, special musical guest, John DiPinto, will be on accordion and the "Cabaret Whiperer" Barry Kleinbort will direct.

This virtual concert will not be like any other zoom concert you have watched. It will be interactive. As you Zoom into the concert, not only will you see Rosemary and her band in the theatre but she will be able to see you!

Tickets can be found at http://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/rosemary-loar-041721.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
BWW Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Ann Hampton Callaway Photo

BWW Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Ann Hampton Callaway

BWW Feature: Cabaret Community Joins In Sorrow to Mourn Rick Jensen Photo

BWW Feature: Cabaret Community Joins In Sorrow to Mourn Rick Jensen

Michael Longoria Comes to the Green Room 42 Photo

Michael Longoria Comes to the Green Room 42

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret Photo

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch Returns to the Wick Cabaret


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Shambhala Music Festival Postpones 2021 Festival to 2022
  • Alberta Theatre Projects Presents STEALING SAM
  • Digidance Film Marks 20th Anniversary Of Indigenous Innovators RED SKY PERFORMANCE