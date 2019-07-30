Ronete Levenson Stars in MOSES at HERE

Ronete Levenson, Zoe van Tieghem and Meghann Garmany in Moses on August 16th, 17th and 18th.

One day a homeless teen shows up in the home of two grown sisters. They form an unexpected family as they seek answers on how to make sense of a series of plagues. This subversion of the Moses story marries contemporary world events with ancient truths, primal wisdom, and the magic of prophecy. Moses, a collaboration between Grace Connolly and Ronete Levenson is a two time semi-finalist at The Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference.

Moses is a collaboration between Grace Connolly and Ronete Levenson directed by Blayze Teicher and Starring Ronete Levenson, Zoe van Tieghem and Meghann Garmany. Sound Design by David Van Tieghem, Lighting by Eric Nightengale, Production Design by Maddie Wall.

Moses plays on August 16th, 7pm. August 17th, 2pm. August 17th, 7pm and August 18th, 2pm. The ticket price is $20. Tickets and information are available at HERE. For Tickets & Information: visit here.org or call 212-352-3101. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: Co-Op, HERE's curated summer rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as technical support.

Blayze Teicher (Director): Productions include THE VIRTUOUS FALL OF THE GIRLS FROM OUR LADY OF SORROWS by Gina Femia (The Flea), THE DIPLOMATS by Nelson Diaz-Marcano (Winner: Outstanding Direction, Fresh Fruit Festival, DUAF), MOTHER KNOWS BEST (New Light Theatre Project), HOW TO FIELD DRESS AN ANDROID (University Settlement), PAPER TOWELS by Nelson Diaz-Marcano (The Brick), and THE DAY THE SKY TURNED BLACK (United Solo Festival).

Ronete Levenson (Moses) Ronete Levenson's credits Evocation to Visible Appearance At Actors Theatre: Recent Alien Abductions (2017 Humana Festival, 2019 PlayCo at Walker Space). Regional Theatre: Our Town at The Broad Stage; Bus Stop at Huntington Theatre Company; Circle Mirror Transformation at Cincinnati Playhouse; August: Osage County at The Old Globe Theatre (dir. Sam Gold); McCarter Theatre Center (dir. Mary Zimmerman). Off-Broadway: Lascivious Something at Women's Project, Our Town at Barrow Street Theatre (with David Cromer), What Once We Felt at LCT3, Origin Story at The Public Theater

Grace Connolly (playwright) MOSES (2018 and 2019 semi-finalist at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, 2018 Ball Grant semi-finalist); THE ESCAPE (readings at Sidewalk Cafe and Primary Stages); DEVASTATED NO MATTER WHAT ( The Wild Project, Fresh Fruit Festival) , and ENLIGHTENMENT ( Dixon Place). Grace's words have been read and developed at Primary Stages, Naked Angels Tuesdays@9 and with The Playwriting Collective.

Zoë Van Tieghem (Rebi) is an Ensemble Member of The Collective NY. Off-Broadway and Regional theater: Near Vicksburg (Incubator Arts, NYC Fringe Festival, Phoenix Theater Ensemble, Soho Rep.), The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois (Dorset Theater Festival), Eleemosynary (DeSotelle Theater), The Uncovering (The Collective), A Small Fire (Ensemble Studio Theater/Youngblood).

David Van Tieghem (Sound Design) received a 1996 Drama Desk Award nomination for Best Sound Design for "THE GREY ZONE, and was awarded an Obie for Sustained Excellence of Music. Notable Off-Broadway and Broadway productions featuring Van Tieghem's music and/or sound design: BURN THIS, HEISENBERG, "THE TURN OF THE SCREW" at Primary Stages (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Music); He also received an Eddy Award, and an American Theater Wing Design Award nomination.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You