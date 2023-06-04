Robyn Adele Anderson to Play Green Room 42 This Month

The performance will take place on June 15, 2023, at 9:30 pm.

By:
Green Room 42 has announced the return of the charming and talented Robyn Adele Anderson to its stage on June 15, 2023, at 9:30 pm. After her highly successful first appearance, Anderson is back to captivate audiences with her warm, inviting, and genre-defying musical performances.

In her second appearance at the Green Room 42, Anderson will be enchanting listeners with her vintage spin on an eclectic mix of artists, including Led Zeppelin, Shakira, and Eminem, all infused with her signature jazz touch. Along with these covers, she will also be showcasing a selection of original songs that can only be heard at her live shows. To take the evening further, Anderson will be accompanied by a full band and joined by several special guests, ensuring a fun and dynamic night that fans won't want to miss.

Robyn Adele Anderson's music career blossomed after she crossed paths with the genre-bending music collective Postmodern Jukebox. After years of collaboration with the group, Anderson embarked on her solo journey, creating covers on her YouTube channel and quickly gaining notability for her innovative arrangements of rock and metal songs. Her authentic live recording style and engaging performances have garnered her a loyal following of nearly a million fans across social media platforms and over 300 million views on YouTube.

You are invited to immerse yourself in the cozy, welcoming atmosphere of Green Room 42 and experience Robyn Adele Anderson, live on stage. Join us on June 15, 2023, at 9:30 pm for a night of genre-bending jazz, lively performances, and a night to remember.

Tickets are available now at Click Here and are expected to sell out quickly. Secure your seats today and be a part of this one-of-a-kind musical adventure.

About Green Room 42:

Green Room 42 is New York's premier cabaret and entertainment venue, showcasing a variety of performances from Broadway stars to up-and-coming artists. Located in the heart of the city, Green Room 42 provides an intimate and unforgettable experience for all who attend, where every night is a celebration of music, creativity, and fun.




