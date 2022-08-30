Rob Evan, Donnie Kehr & More to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY for Anniversary Show at the Triad Theater

The popular Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will celebrate its one-year anniversary with two celebratory shows on Monday, September 26 and October 17 at 9:30 pm at the Triad Theater. Today it was announced that the special guests for Monday, September 26, 2022, anniversary show will be Broadway and International Singing Sensation Rob Evan (OBC Jekyll & Hyde, TARZAN, Dance of the Vampires, Les Misérables, and co-creator/producer/star of Rocktopia on Broadway), Broadway legend Donnie Kehr (OBC Jersey Boys, the Who's Tommy, Billy Elliott and founder of the Path Fund and Rockers on Broadway), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, Mrs. Maisel, creator and composer The Perfect Fit and TikTok star), and Avery Rehl (School of Rock).

Rob Evan, Donnie Kehr, Avery Rehl, and Joshua Turchin will join the audience in celebrating this milestone occasion with Rye with exclusive interviews, one-of-a-kind performances, and a few surprises that you won't want to miss! There will also be some surprises in store, including other special guests. Who knows who will appear to wish Rye a happy first anniversary on bringing Broadway fun to theater lovers across the city and the world?

This special anniversary show will be called Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway- Live at the Triad, and a portion of the ticket sales for this show will benefit The Path Fund, which helps support arts education. Donnie Kehr founded the Path Fund. The four special guests for this show are all a part of Rockers on Broadway, and Rehl and Turchin have joined "Rockers Kids," the Rockers on Broadway group for Broadway kids and teens. Donnie Kehr will also be sharing more about the upcoming "She Rocks-Honoring Diane Warren" happening on October 3 at Le Poisson Rouge with some of the biggest rock n' roll names in the industry.

Think Razzle Dazzle! Sparkle! And Big Broadway Over the Top Fun! That is exactly what this show will feature on September 26 and October 17. From in depth interviews, live special performances and MAJOR audience giveaways and prizes, this is going to be a night to remember! Tickets are $20 for in-person, and special "Friends with Rye" VIP tickets are $35 and include premium seating and a VIP gift bag. The show will also be live streamed, and tickets for the live stream will be $15. There is a two-drink minimum requirement for anyone who attends in person, per the Triad Theater's policy. Tickets are on sale now by going to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193963®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ryemyers.com%2Fanniversaryshow?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by visiting www.triadnyc.com

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted its first show on September 23, 2021, at BAR 9 in Hells Kitchen, and its first guest was singing sensation Michael Longoria. Since then, Rye has welcomed some awesome "friends," including Broadway's Desi Oakley, Analise Scarpaci, Fergie Philippe, Danny Quadrino, and many other Broadway folks. Others include Drew Gasparini, Joey Contreras, Alyssa Wray (who also sings the theme song for the talk show), Robbie Rozelle, Eric Ulloa, and many more Broadway and off-Broadway sensations. For a complete list of past guests and to see production photos, and to rewatch past live streams, head to www.RyeMyers.com/ryeandfriends.

After appearing at Bar 9 for six months every Thursday night, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway moved to the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle in April and continues to host the show there from 6-7 pm on Sundays.

Come out and see why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry!

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is a talk show accessible for ALL Broadway and theater lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is the ONLY live in-person Broadway talk show in New York City!

Past sponsors for the show have included Broadway Plus, Playbill, Girl From The North Country, Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway, Jersey Boys, Situation Interactive, Coloring Broadway, Broadway Bazzaar, Triple Threat Planners, Randy Rainbow's Playing with Myself, Harvey Fierstein's I Was Better Last Night, The Play That Goes Wrong, Come From Away, Broadway Makers Marketplace, and many others

All artists are subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests.

ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer/Creator of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show Sundays at 6:00 p.m at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle. In addition to that, he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye!" his digital streaming talk show series on YouTube that premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 6 pm. You can see all of his Hosting and Producing endeavors at www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com and www.RyeEntertainment.com. He also has an active social media presence, so follow @rye_myers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and LIKE /OfficialRyeMyers on Facebook.

ABOUT ROB EVAN

Rob Evan is an accomplished actor, singer and producer with 30 years of professional experience in the entertainment industry. During the span of his diverse career, he has performed in 10 leading roles on the New York Stage including the original Broadway cast of Jekyll & Hyde, playing the title roles for three years and over 1,000 performances worldwide. His rendition of This Is the Moment has been performed at numerous prestigious events including the 2001 Inaugural Gala for President George W. Bush, the Millennium Independence Day US Naval Revue aboard the USS JFK for President Clinton, the Millennium World Forum Conference with guest speaker Mikhail Gorbachev, the 1998 Goodwill Games, the New York City Mayor's Inaugural Gala, the 1998 and 1999 NY Yankees World Series Celebration at City Hall, The Georgia Music Hall of Fame Awards Telecast, the Today Show, and Monday Night Football.

Most recently, Rob co-Created, Produced, Directed and Starred in his Classical Rock Fusion project ROCKTOPIA, which he filmed for PBS in Budapest and brought to New York's iconic Broadway Theatre in the spring of 2018. He also appeared on Broadway as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, Kerchak in Disney's Tarzan, "The Dentist" in Little Shop of Horrors, and Count von Krolock in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires. Off-Broadway, Rob created the roles of The Dancin' Kid in Johnny Guitar and the hero Miles Hendon in Neil Berg's The Prince and the Pauper.

As a vocalist and recording artist, Rob is a former member of the multi-platinum-selling rock band, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. He can be heard on TSO's The Lost Christmas (Certified Double Platinum -Lava/Atlantic) and their latest release, Nightcastle, which debuted at #5 on Billboard's Top 100 (currently certified Platinum -Atlantic Records).

He has played in arenas across the country for up to 20,000 people daily. Rob has toured Europe and the US with TSO as Beethoven in their Rock Opera, Beethoven's Last Night. Rob has opened for and performed with Sir Elton John, Trisha Yearwood, Linda Eder, Phil Collins, REM, Bonnie Tyler, John Cougar Mellencamp, Joe Walsh, Usher and Michael Crawford, among others. He was also lead vocalist for Jim Steinman's The Dream Engine and released the debut album for his new progressive rock band, Menrva Realm.

In concert, Rob has been a featured soloist for many leading symphonies across the nation, including recent appearances in San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta, Chicago, Alabama, and Indianapolis as well as recent and upcoming appearances in Bravo Broadway's Broadway Rocks with the Hong Kong Philharmonic, and the Cleveland, Minnesota, Utah, West Virginia, National, Houston, Dayton, Maryland, Taipei and New Jersey Symphonies. He conceived,co-created and starred The Rock Tenor, which garnered rave reviews in Philadelphia at The Wilma Theater and is currently booking around the US.

Rob's position as Creative Director at Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment enabled him to be the one of the first Broadway performers to play Havana, Cuba in the last 50 years with the concert entitled, Broadway Ambassadors. He also co-created (w/ Grammy winner and Broadway composer Jason Howland), directed and produced BROADWAY ROX, which continues to tour internationally for Nederlander WWE. Rob is also a founding member of Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway. www.robevan-official.com www.rocktopia.com

ABOUT DONNIE KEHR

Donnie Kehr is a veteran Broadway actor, as well as singer/songwriter, director, and producer (music and theatre). Donnie is the creative force behind the annual benefit concert series. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY and all other events for his non-profit The PATH Fund. As an actor, Donnie originated roles on Broadway in Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot, The Who's Tommy, and many others. His film credits include Jersey Boys, Wall Street, Chaplin. He has been seen on TV in House of Cards, Gotham, Quantico, Tales of The City, Z-The Beginning of Everything and Inventing Anna. Donnie has directed many shows concerts and events including: The Who's Tommy 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert on Broadway, the 2009 JCC Maccabi Games Opening Ceremonies at Madison Square Garden, and the launch event for UN Women in the United Nations General Assembly Hall, and the 2013 Best Musical winner in the Midtown International Theatre Festival.

Donnie Kehr is a singer-songwriter, musician and producer. Donnie co-founded the band Urgent on EMI-Manhattan Records and reached billboards top 100 with the album Cast the First Stone which sold over 400K copies. Donnie's voice is featured on

two Grammy Award winning albums: The Who' s Tommy produced by Pete Townshend & Sir George Martin, and Jersey Boys produced by Bob Gaudio. Currently Donnie is finishing a new album of original songs entitled Beautiful Strange available soon on all platforms. Beautiful Strange is a follow up to his well-received first solo album Shift. Additionally, Kehr is proud to be the Creator and Executive Producer of touring production The Greatest Piano Men. www.donniekehr.com @donniekehr

ABOUT AVERY REHL

Avery Rehl is an actor, singer, dancer and pianist who has been performing since the age of four. She has appeared in numerous performances across the country, including a guest appearance in School of Rock-The Musical on Broadway. Just this summer, she played the role of Christine Colgate in Stagedoor Manor's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, in which she received the award for Best Actress, and Marie LaSalle

in High Fidelity, in which she received the award for Best Supporting Actress. Avery has also received awards in various dance and singing competitions and was chosen to be a featured performer in the Broadways Dreams Showcase for four years running. Avery is excited to be working with Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner in The PATH Fund's annual Rockers On Broadway benefit concert, and she's thankful to be here tonight to perform for you!

ABOUT JOSHUA TURCHIN

JOSHUA TURCHIN is an accomplished singer, actor, composer, musician, and music director. Select theater credits: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off- Broadway Cast), two Broadway National Tours, Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To- Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical (TrevorLIVE LA and Original Off-Broadway Cast), The Pill (Off-Broadway), Ludlow Ladd, many developmental works (lab/readings), Broadway/Off-Broadway cast recordings, iHeartRadio (comedy voiceovers), various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar. TV/Film: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), 13: The Musical (Netflix), Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+), and CoComelon. As a musician: Joshua is the rehearsal accompanist for the new Off-Broadway musical, Stranger Sings!, and has music directed numerous cabarets at The Green Room 42, and 54 Below. As a composer/writer, Joshua's original musical, The Perfect Fit, was recently live-streamed in concert from New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records, with more exciting news to come! Joshua is the host and creator of the hit web series, The Early Night Show, on the Broadway Podcast Network. Joshua's original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Tiktok/Instagram/YouTube: @joshuaturchin.

ABOUT THE TRIAD THEATRE

THE TRIAD THEATER was built in 1984 and was the original home of four of the most successful shows in off-Broadway History: Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton and Celebrity Autobiography. The Hit Comedy Show Celebrity Autobiography is now in it's 9th year at the venue and a month-long workshop production of Seth Rudetsky's show Disaster went on to a Broadway Production at the Nederlander Theater.

Some of the notable performers who have performed on the Triad stage include Martin Short, Kristen Wiig, Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Broderick, Bob Weir (Grateful Dead), Vanessa Williams, Jake LaMotta, Brooke Shields, Paul Rudd, David Steinberg, Slash, George Bensen, Greg Allman, Gavin DeGraw, Bebe Neuwirth, Jim Dale, Peter Boyle, Tracey Morgan, Tommy Tune, Ben Vereen, Air Supply, Dion and many others from the worlds of comedy, music & theater. Lady Gaga made her professional debut on our stage as part of the Circle in the Square Cabaret Program.

In the 1980's Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli, Jack Nicholson, Robert DeNiro and many other well-known performers would use the Theater for their own weekly private performances.

A 30 minutes Bose TV commercial was filmed at the Theater as well as TV episodes for a VH1 reality show with Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child. Amy Poehler filmed an episode of Difficult people in the venue. The Theater has also been featured on the cover of Manhatten Magazine and Miami Magazine with the Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody. The Triad's proprietors are Peter Martin and Rick Newman (original owner of Catch a Rising Star Comedy Club and Pat Benatar's Manager).