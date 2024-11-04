Rick Bogart Trio to Debut at Backstage Tavern

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned jazz clarinetist and vocalist Rick Bogart and his trio are set to make their highly anticipated debut performance this Friday, November 8, at Backstage Tavern from 8:30 PM to 11:30 PM. Located on Restaurant Row at 346 W. 46th Street, Backstage Tavern is the ideal spot for an evening of smooth jazz, vibrant energy, and a night on the town in the heart of NYC. Admission is free, but reservations are strongly recommended to secure your spot for this exclusive event.

Rick Bogart will be joined by an ensemble of New York's top talent: Marc Daine on guitar, Jon B. Roche on bass, and the captivating vocals of Louisa Lee Poster. Together they promise a setlist that pairs timeless jazz classics with a contemporary flair, creating an atmosphere that feels both timeless and thrillingly alive. With its intimate setting and lively ambiance, Backstage Tavern is the perfect place to unwind, relax, and start the weekend right.

This debut performance follows the recent release of Rick Bogart's fifth album, Rick Bogart Sings Mr. Paganini, now available on all streaming platforms. The album showcases Bogart's signature style and passion for jazz standards, reimagining beloved tunes with a unique touch. Fans can stream or download the album anywhere music is available.

In addition to his album release, Rick continues to engage his audience through his popular YouTube series, "Take A Ride with Rick" This fan-favorite series features Bogart riding through Central Park in a pedicab, playing his clarinet and singing to everyone he meets. The series has captivated viewers with its charm and spontaneity, bringing jazz to the streets in a way only Rick can.

About Rick Bogart

Rick Bogart received his formal classical training at Philadelphia's prestigious Curtis Institute of Music and North Texas State University. At age twelve Rick began his first formal lessons with a retired Big Band musician, Mr. Reader. Gumming the tenor sax that had been his mainstay throughout the Big Band days, Mr. Reader gave Rick a lesson in the blues "before anything else". Recently Rick has given concerts at the University of Donetsk, Ukraine and the Kiev Opera House, Ukraine sponsored by the AMS Corp. Additionally he has performed at a concert at the United Nations, NY and a question & answer session with the U.N. Society Jazz Band.

