Rhonda Hansome Will Perform at the Story Collider at CAVEAT

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will be joined by: Josh Barber, Rita Rigano, Rollie Williams and David Quang Pham at The Story Collider live (and livestream) storytelling showcase on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Caveat (21 A Clinton Street) in Manhattan.

Themed “NEW YORK, NY - ROOTS”- the 7:00pm show promises "an evening of true, personal stories about getting back to our roots in science". Hosted by Diana Li and Paula Croxson, doors open at 6:30pm.

The venue adheres to current COVID-19 policy and may require proof of full vaccination and physical photo ID. For more information, e-mail: contact@caveat.nyc or 212-228-2100

Hansome, a Brooklyn native, has appeared at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts. Her multifaceted career which includes performing stand up comedy has led to television appearances on Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.

Caveat - on Manhattan's Lower East Side - can be reached by taking the F/J/M/Z train to the Essex / Delancey Street subway station. For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy, Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.

