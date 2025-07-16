Review: Storm Large at 54 Below... an Uproarious and Brilliant Perfect Storm

No matter how descriptive the words used, transporting you to 54 Below for the excitement and exhilaration of a Storm Large performance will always present a challenge. Everything about Storm communicates an organic kind of musicianship, merged with a physicality, and intelligence that must be experienced face-to-face to fully appreciate. The scope of her talents, both musical and spoken, totally captivate her audiences, who are by far one of the most enthusiastic groups we’ve ever encountered. Last night, Tuesday July 15, 2025, in Broadway’s Supper Club, the vibe was no different. This particular evening was titled Storm Large: Inside Voice, which had Storm performing songs by women known for their talent and candidness. We heard the music of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Billie Holiday, PJ Harvey, Edith Piaf and songs by Storm herself.

Yes, she uses the xx-words quite often in her hilarious and insightful diatribes, in fact the 54 Below advertisement notes: “This performance contains adult content and explicit language and is not recommended for children below the age of 12”. However Storm injects those words in a remarkably effective way during her witty sarcastic commentary on all things humankind.

Her voice is genuine and effective whether it be singing Rock, Jazz or the Great American Songbook, and as usual there were cheers in 54 Below throughout the show. Nobody’s mind wanders during a Storm Large performance… except maybe to wonder what it would be like to hang with her after the show. For this outing, Storm had award-winning actor Jason Kravits join her for a short hysterical interlude, and Storm’s longtime music director and collaborator James Beaton was at the piano.

Storm is a favorite of The New York Pops, and music director/conductor Steven Reineke was among those at 54 Below for this uproarious and brilliant perfect Storm. I must also add, she is a joy to view through the camera lens. Check out my photos below:



Storm Large