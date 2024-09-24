Review: Roberto Araujo's Heartfelt I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roberto Araujo made a triumphant return to the Green Room 42 on September 20th with an encore of his Bistro Award-winning autobiographical cabaret, I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW. Directed by Monica Huarte with music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka and musical staging by Jason Wise, the show took us on a musical journey through Araujo’s life. From leaving his home in Mexico City all on his own for a life as an actor in New York City, to his health and personal battles, Araujo lets us in on a deep, personal level through his one true love: performing.

And let me start this review by saying, it was truly an honor to meet you, Bobby.

Araujo kicked off the show entering through the audience, greeting us as he made his way to the stage. He opened with the best cabaret/solo show opener (in my opinion): “Here I Am” from DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS. From the second he stood center stage, his energy filled the room. He has the stage presence and voice of a truly seasoned performer, navigating easily through each song with his whole heart.

Araujo has made a name for himself as a photographer and videographer in the theatre industry, and is currently a video journalist for NY1’s “On Stage,” so naturally his media talents had a moment in the spotlight. Throughout the evening, we watched videos of some of Araujo’s friends, including Linedy Genao (BAD CINDERELLA, ON YOUR FEET!), Wesley Taylor (THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE BROADWAY MUSICAL), and James Jackson Jr. (A STRANGE LOOP, WHITE GIRL IN DANGER). They were each prompted with questions under the umbrella of “who am I?” to guide us through the night.

Araujo’s answer to that question was that while you may know him from his photography and videography work around the city, “tonight, I am Roberto Araujo, a performer and your entertainment here at the Green Room 42.” Araujo’s passion for theater beams when he performs. His joy is infectious, and he tells his story through powerful performances from a range of musical history. He took us through his abrupt move to NYC with “Better Than I,” from the animated film JOSEPH: KING OF DREAMS (fun fact, Araujo was actually the singing voice for Joseph in the Spanish version of the feature), to finishing strong with “Por si el Desfile Se Va,” (“Before the Parade Passes By”) from HELLO, DOLLY!.

My favorite part of the evening, however, was Araujo’s “dream roles medley.” We got to hear him master songs from roles such as Bobby in COMPANY, Che in EVITA, and Jamie in THE LAST FIVE YEARS, to name a few.

Later, Araujo said that he was forced to stop performing full-time after his diagnosis with Myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder, in 2018. “Do you lose your identity?” he asked. Despite his health struggles and strict immigration laws that had kept him from jobs, he still shared his hope and endless gratitude for the life he’s lived so far and the people who are with him along the way.

Roberto Araujo is an Emmy-nominated video journalist for NY1’s “On Stage,” as well as a photographer and performer.

(Header photo credit: Thomas Mundell)

