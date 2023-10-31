Review: REEVE CARNEY Offers Power And Comfort At The Green Room 42

Reeve Carney at The Green Room 42 on October 15, 2023

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 3 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 4 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42

Review: REEVE CARNEY Offers Power And Comfort At The Green Room 42

After a week of performances in HADESTOWN, including a 3 P.M. Sunday matinee, Reeve Carney somehow pulled out all the stops at his solo show at The Green Room 42 on October 15. Carney blessed the audience with a one-man-band performance, playing many original songs as well as fan favorites and some insane covers. Throughout the show, he sang while accompanying himself on the guitar, and a percussion effects pedal — which he played with his feet. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, he also worked with a loop effects pedal, also with his feet. 

Within the intimate crowd was Carney’s girlfriend and former HADESTOWN cast member, Eva Noblezada, who made sure Carney got his drink with tequila, not vodka. Former and current HADESTOWN cast members Patrick Page and Betty Who, respectively, were also there to support him. They all cheered and danced throughout the show, which was especially fun for audiences to watch.

Carney made his way through from electric guitar to acoustic, while working with the loop and percussion effects, and a couple of songs on the piano. He performed a range of songs, from new, original ones, to songs from his band “Carney,” and covers of his favorites. One of my favorites of the evening was “Amelie,” a song he said he wrote inspired by his love for Tin Pan Alley music. Along with the electric guitar and effects, he picked up a kazoo from its holder on the mic stand without ever using his hands. He played it, then put it back in its holder, using only his mouth. Like I said, an exceptional one-man band.

In a more tender moment, Carney moved to the piano for “There She Goes,” a song by his band Carney. He gave a special shoutout to his high school musical theater teacher, who helped him branch into musical theater after attending the performing arts high school for jazz studies. 

Carney then embraced the spooky season with a cover of “Science Fiction/Double Feature,” from THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, and “Spooky” by the Classics IV. With Carney’s unique, alluring voice, these covers were truly one-of-a-kind.

He began to close the night with “Happiness,” a song he wrote when he was around 22 in 2005. Carney introduced the song, saying that since we were all likely feeling the same “anger” with the world right now, he hoped it could bring us all some sort of comfort. These lyrics are timeless, including lines such as, “All we’re looking for is Happiness and a place to be,” and “But if you wanted any different for our children, as far as I can see, it’s up to us.”

As if that wasn’t powerful enough, what followed “Happiness” was a ten-plus minute mash-up of two more original songs: “Testify” and “Black-Hole Sun.” Carney out-did himself for this grand finale — his voice navigated up with such ease, and his musicality was so strong, I couldn’t look away. He brought his final additional “instrument” by playing his electric guitar with a violin bow, otherwise known as a fiddlestick. 

Carney is truly a force in entertainment and any opportunity you have to see him in a live show, take it.

Reeve Carney will be at Chelsea Table + Stage on November 26 with a tribute to Led Zeppelin. Tickets for THE FLYING YARDBIRD: A TRIBUTE TO LED ZEPPELIN are available HERE.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
TRANS-POSE Comes to 54 Below in November Photo
TRANS-POSE Comes to 54 Below in November

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Trans-pose: A Night of Empowerment and Expression on November 22, 2023, at 9:30pm. 

2
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings The Variety To Variety Show Photo
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings The Variety To Variety Show

It's always a mixed bag at The Lineup!

3
Matthew Rosentstein A PLEASURE At The Green Room 42 Photo
Matthew Rosentstein A PLEASURE At The Green Room 42

Talented baritone and fast-rising cabaret artist Matthew Rosenstein will make his much-anticipated solo debut at The Green Room 42 this November 4th.

4
FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS Comes to 54 Below Next Month Photo
FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS Comes to 54 Below Next Month

The last edition of the critically acclaimed 54 Below series FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS will play on Monday, November 20th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

From This Author - Maya Gengozian

Maya Gengozian is a theatrical journalist contributing to Broadway World's Cabaret section. She is a senior at New York University studying musical theater and journalism, with a minor in pro... Maya Gengozian">(read more about this author)

Feature: Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU Is More Than A Night Of Halloween FunFeature: Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU Is More Than A Night Of Halloween Fun

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME
How Michael Urie Is Feeling Ahead of SPAMALOT's First Preview Tonight Video
How Michael Urie Is Feeling Ahead of SPAMALOT's First Preview Tonight
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lizzy McAlpine Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lizzy McAlpine
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You