Review: REEVE CARNEY Offers Power And Comfort At The Green Room 42

After a week of performances in HADESTOWN, including a 3 P.M. Sunday matinee, Reeve Carney somehow pulled out all the stops at his solo show at The Green Room 42 on October 15. Carney blessed the audience with a one-man-band performance, playing many original songs as well as fan favorites and some insane covers. Throughout the show, he sang while accompanying himself on the guitar, and a percussion effects pedal — which he played with his feet. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, he also worked with a loop effects pedal, also with his feet.

Within the intimate crowd was Carney’s girlfriend and former HADESTOWN cast member, Eva Noblezada, who made sure Carney got his drink with tequila, not vodka. Former and current HADESTOWN cast members Patrick Page and Betty Who, respectively, were also there to support him. They all cheered and danced throughout the show, which was especially fun for audiences to watch.

Carney made his way through from electric guitar to acoustic, while working with the loop and percussion effects, and a couple of songs on the piano. He performed a range of songs, from new, original ones, to songs from his band “Carney,” and covers of his favorites. One of my favorites of the evening was “Amelie,” a song he said he wrote inspired by his love for Tin Pan Alley music. Along with the electric guitar and effects, he picked up a kazoo from its holder on the mic stand without ever using his hands. He played it, then put it back in its holder, using only his mouth. Like I said, an exceptional one-man band.

In a more tender moment, Carney moved to the piano for “There She Goes,” a song by his band Carney. He gave a special shoutout to his high school musical theater teacher, who helped him branch into musical theater after attending the performing arts high school for jazz studies.

Carney then embraced the spooky season with a cover of “Science Fiction/Double Feature,” from THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, and “Spooky” by the Classics IV. With Carney’s unique, alluring voice, these covers were truly one-of-a-kind.

He began to close the night with “Happiness,” a song he wrote when he was around 22 in 2005. Carney introduced the song, saying that since we were all likely feeling the same “anger” with the world right now, he hoped it could bring us all some sort of comfort. These lyrics are timeless, including lines such as, “All we’re looking for is Happiness and a place to be,” and “But if you wanted any different for our children, as far as I can see, it’s up to us.”

As if that wasn’t powerful enough, what followed “Happiness” was a ten-plus minute mash-up of two more original songs: “Testify” and “Black-Hole Sun.” Carney out-did himself for this grand finale — his voice navigated up with such ease, and his musicality was so strong, I couldn’t look away. He brought his final additional “instrument” by playing his electric guitar with a violin bow, otherwise known as a fiddlestick.

Carney is truly a force in entertainment and any opportunity you have to see him in a live show, take it.

Reeve Carney will be at Chelsea Table + Stage on November 26 with a tribute to Led Zeppelin. Tickets for THE FLYING YARDBIRD: A TRIBUTE TO LED ZEPPELIN are available HERE.