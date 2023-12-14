Review: Brandon Victor Dixon Brings THE SOUL OF BROADWAY To 54 Below

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon charmed and dazzled audiences in his solo show debut at 54 Below on December 4. With two performances, the HELL’S KITCHEN actor pulled all the stops – featuring Broadway’s most soulful music and hits by Marvin Gaye, Charlie Chaplin and Billy Joel. Dixon’s love of theater and his appreciation for the growing industry was more than clear. He truly embraced the successes of his career, while also acknowledging that it wasn’t always an easy ride. After entering through the house while singing “Heaven On Their Minds,” from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, he welcomed the adoring audience with a note on the artists he was highlighting throughout the evening: “Join me in a night of soulful storytelling that connect them to the Great White Way.”

Dixon followed the opening number with renditions of Stevie Wonder’s “Heaven Help Us All,” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” He explains that he’s drawn to music with “soulful storytelling” because they ask some of the hardest and most profound questions. His voice absolutely aligns with the style – it’s smooth and very grounded, and you can tell how much the music means to him when he’s singing. He put his all into every number and gave each song a personal touch.

His next number, “Endless Night” from THE LION KING, ended with a story about his time on tour with the show, telling a story about how he struggled with the song in its original key. “I was all in my head,” he said. He worked with a voice teacher while performing in a lower key, and when they moved it back up in performance, he hit all the notes flawlessly – and, when he looked backstage, his entire cast was cheering for him backstage. “I’ll never forget that,” he said, getting emotional. The way he performed “Endless Night” at 54 Below was effortless and full of heart. You could hear and see how much the song means to him.

As the evening started to come to an end, Dixon blessed audiences with renditions of “I’ll Be Here” from Andrew Lippa’S WILD PARTY – which he performed at New York City Center’s Encores in 2015 – and “Home” from THE WIZ, which is getting a revival in Spring 2024.

Dixon presents these stories with such passion and love, it’s impossible not to appreciate his artistry. With his current role in Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN moving to Broadway in March 2024 – currently in its world premiere at The Public Theater – Dixon is shining brighter than ever. Any opportunity you have to see him live, I highly recommend you take it.

Brandon Victor Dixon is currently in the world premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN at The Public Theater, running until January 14, 2024.

Find out more about Dixon at brandonvictordixon.com.

Find more great shows at 54below.org.

Photo by Maya Gengozian