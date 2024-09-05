Review: KIKI BALL-CHANGE: HOE DOWN at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kiki Ball-Change’s Hoe Down at Joe’s Pub is a dazzling confection of comedy, song, and heart. The moment she stepped on stage—porcelain skin glowing, red lips blasting a smile—she was met with immediate applause. Dressed in red gingham with a snatched waist, Dolly hair, and Monroe hips, she looked every bit the country queen ready to throw a party.

The show kicked off with a crowd-favorite parody, "Redneck Drag Queen," which not only showcased Kiki's powerhouse vocals but had me laughing out loud more in one song than I usually do in an entire comedy show. Truly great parodists are rarer than a lottery win, and it was clear from the first number that Kiki is the Powerball jackpot. Minutes in, she had me... and she never let go.

In both her songs and banter, Kiki is eccentric, witty, filthy, and joyful—could there be a more perfect combination? Not only is she a great vocalist, but she also wields comedy like a pro, finding laughs in even the most unexpected moments. Much like Carol Burnett, Kiki is blessed with impeccable comedic timing.

The show was a seamless blend of parody, non-parody, and comedy that flowed so effortlessly you’d think it was improvised. That kind of ease is no accident—it’s the mark of a truly great comedienne. The evening was packed with stellar moments, each woven into Kiki’s journey from Pensacola, Florida, to New York City. Standout highlights included "Daddy Top," her raunchy, unforgettable take on Taylor Swift’s "Love Story"; her rendition of "The Pussycat Song," which was perfection; and her outrageous Dolly Parton medley, which can only be described as sheer queer genius. Song after song, Kiki brought the house down. And I have to mention her hysterical parody of "I’ve Been Everywhere, Man," which she belted out faster and tighter than anyone I’ve ever heard, and I go to a bluegrass festival every year.

After a heartfelt story about her family’s financial struggles and a tender tribute to her parents, who did everything they could to shield her and her siblings from that hardship, Kiki delivered a brilliant rendition of Reba McEntire’s classic "Fancy." It showcased her soulful lower register and some sparkling high notes.

Kiki doesn’t need to hide behind gimmicks or flashy tricks. Her voice and comedy talent stand on their own. What makes her so extraordinary is her ability to use that talent to create spectacular art that hits the heart of, and speaks directly to, the queer community, as well as anyone who loves and celebrates it. She’s truly one of a kind, and her graciousness and kind heart shone through the entire performance.

Her political spin on "These Boots Are Made for Walkin’" earned thunderous applause. But beyond the comedy and sharp commentary, Kiki did something even more vital—she spread a message of hope and love. In under an hour and a half, she took me from laughter to tears several times, and I have never been to a musical comedy cabaret that managed to do that.

Kiki Ball-Change is the love child of Dolly Parton’s innocence and joy, and Bette Midler’s brass and sass. Or, as my friend Michael Susko so brilliantly put it, “She’s like Dainty June all grown up.”

Kiki is brilliant in every way. I walked in expecting campy Dolly drag, but what I got was parody perfection, endless belly laughs, and a deeply moving experience. This is a must-see show for anyone who loves drag and queer comedy.

Great parody is an art form, and Kiki Ball-Change is its Picasso.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of experiencing Ms. Kiki Ball-Change yet, do yourself a favor and see her as soon as you can. You’ll fall in love—prove me wrong.

To learn more about Kiki visit her website.

To see more of the amazing offerings at Joe's Pub click here.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

