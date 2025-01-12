Review: Hannah Jane's LADY LEGENDS OF BROADWAY Is a Fantastic Showcase at Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Entering The Green Room 42 in a chic pink pantsuit adorned with sparkly buttons hand-sewn by her mother, Hannah Jane had the audience captivated from the very first moment she stepped on stage. Her show, “Lady Legends of Broadway,” is inspired by John Robert Allman’s book, A is for Audra: Broadway’s Leading Ladies from A to Z. The premise is simple yet delightful: take the audience on a musical journey from A to Z by pairing songs from Broadway’s leading ladies while working her way through the book.

Musical Director Jon Weber at the piano

With Musical Director Jon Weber on point at the piano, the show of course started with "A" is for Audra. Hannah Jane’s luminous soprano shone through “Mr. Snow” from Carousel, a role that won Audra McDonald her first Tony Award in the 1994 revival. The tone was set for a night of celebration and skillful storytelling.

For the letter “B,” Hannah Jane offered a clever mash-up of Barbra Streisand’s “I’m the Greatest Star” from Funny Girl and Barbara Cook’s “My White Knight” from The Music Man — a pairing that showcased her vocal flexibility and emotional depth. “C” brought Christine Ebersole into focus, with a hilariously flirtatious rendition of “I Cain’t Say No” from Oklahoma, proving Hannah Jane’s knack for comedy.

Allman’s book doesn’t stop at actresses; it also highlights iconic female characters. “D” is for Dolly Levi, and Hannah Jane’s heartfelt “Before the Parade Passes By” built from quiet introspection to a triumphant belt, embodying the character’s resilience. Then came “E,” for Elaine Stritch. Teasing the audience as she set up “Ladies Who Lunch,” Hannah Jane joked, “I’ll get back to you in 40 years,” cleverly sidestepping a number typically reserved for a more mature performer.

The letter “F” brought a high-energy nod to Bob Fosse, with a dazzling performance of “All That Jazz” from Chicago. Later highlights included a joyous Julie Andrews tribute (“Show Me” from My Fair Lady and “The Lonely Goatherd” from The Sound of Music, complete with goat puppets), a sharp and sassy “Little Girls” from Annie in honor of Nell Carter, and “Forget About the Boy” from Thoroughly Modern Millie as an ode to Sutton Foster (tap shoes included).

Hannah Jane with her goat puppets

Hannah Jane closed the evening with a showstopping performance of “Cabaret,” channeling Liza with a "Z" with flair and confidence. Members of the audience leapt to their feet, a fitting end to a night that celebrated Broadway’s finest while affirming that Hannah Jane is a rising star in her own right.

“Lady Legends of Broadway” will soon head to London, but this reviewer hopes Hannah Jane brings it back to New York again soon. With her talent, charisma, and deep understanding of Broadway’s rich history, she’s certainly one to watch.

For more on Hannah Jane visit www.hannahjane.nyc

For more shows at The Green Room 42 visit their website thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

