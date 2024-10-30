Review: Beth Leavel is Next Level Sondheim at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Somewhere in the middle of her show Beth Leavel SINGS SONDHEIM at 54 Below on Saturday October 26th, the Tony-Award-winning actress forgot she was Broadway’s most reliable comedian and turned in a sequence of stunningly honest dramatic turns. It is the kind of moment that fans go crazy for. And rightly so. It should come as no surprise to anyone who saw Lempicka to learn that Ms. Leavel is also a very fine dramatic actress. But for those who missed that sadly brief run, her new show at 54 Below is an introduction to new aspects of the brilliant performer who has kept us in stitches through 14 Broadway shows.

Number 15 is on the horizon, as it has just been announced that she will join the cast of the London import, OLD FRIENDS, the most comprehensive revue of Sondheim’s work to date that was the toast of the last West End season. The revue, which also stars Bernadette Peters and a host of other luminaries, is set to open at the Manhattan Theater Club next spring. Perhaps it was that upcoming event that inspired her all-Sondheim evening at 54 Below.

Although you wouldn’t immediately think so, Beth Leavel is a very good fit for many of Sondheim’s most famous women, who almost invariably use their quick wit to navigate the perilous circumstances they find themselves in. Ms Leavel is very deft at playing multiple emotions at the same time, which matches the trademark ambivalence of all of Sondheim’s best lyrics. Leavel also possesses an abundance of passion and a remarkably warm heart, two qualities that almost always lurk beneath the brittle surface of Sondheim’s characters. She would be a Lovett for the ages, a fascinating Witch, a perfectly cast Carlotta, and should anyone ever attempt to produce Anyone Can Whistle, Leavel would be a spot-on Cora Hoover-Hooper.

She eased us into the world of Sondheim with an exuberant version of “Something’s Coming.” She spent a good deal of time on material from Follies. She gave us a slightly jaded “Broadway Baby,” which she made about a woman who has seen it all. Her jazzy riff on “Hey Mr. Producer” was completely inspired. Her take on "Could I Leave You?” capitalized on her trademark humor, presenting a woman who dealt with the dissolution of her marriage through withering sarcasm that progressively becomes venomous. This is a tune she recently performed in the very successful Follies concert at Carnegie Hall. As a bonus for this second-night audience, she gave us a work-in-progress view of “I’m Still Here” with a few new lyrics that Sondheim had re-tooled for Elaine Paige. Like Yvonne DeCarlo before her, she filled the song with self-deprecating humor, presenting a star who doesn’t take herself too seriously.

She shifted gears quickly to give a very layered reading of “Send in the Clowns.” Desiree Armfeldt is an actress who takes herself very seriously, and Beth Leavel played all the quiet desperation of a woman dealing with heartbreak without falling apart. It was a beautiful performance. She gave us a heartwarming moment when she invited her husband, actor Adam Heller to the stage. The two are celebrating their first anniversary. They re-created their MUNY performance of Gypsy with a very flirty “You’ll Never Get Away from Me.” The chemistry was undeniable.

She saved the best for the last section of the evening. This will sound like hyperbole, but she gave the best reading of “The Ladies Who Lunch” that I have ever witnessed. She found a way to play the song that got out from under the shadow of Elaine Stritch. Her Joanne was not hiding behind defensive walls. She was so marvelously vulnerable that when she got to that line about “the dinosaurs surviving the crunch” your heart broke for her. It’s glorious to see a song you’ve heard sung dozens of times take on new shades of meaning. And if that wasn’t enough, she dedicated a beautiful medley of “Being Alive" and “Children Will Listen” to the many incredible artists that Broadway lost over the past couple of months. It was such a fitting tribute. As an encore, she gave us an absolutely electrifying “Rose’s Turn.” The immediate standing ovation was absolutely earned.

Throughout the evening she had the secret weapon of beautiful arrangements by music director, Phil Reno. He was not only an amazing musician but was a wonderful onstage foil to Leaval. Michael Keenan on bass and Perry Cavari on drums rounded out the trio of exquisite musical talent. It is going to be sad when the tributes to the late Sondheim eventually come to an end. The material is so rich and actable. It is always fascinating to see how each artist finds different aspects of his oeuvre to highlight. Beth Leavel is a masterful interpreter of his work. I can’t wait to see what OLD FRIENDS has in store for this marvelous actress.

