Review: BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT at The Cutting Room Is a Genre-Bending Tribute

On July 18, the Cutting Room was packed for Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, and rightfully so. This edition of the concert series brought together a stacked lineup of Broadway performers and a live 14-piece orchestra to reimagine some of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits. And it wasn’t just your usual tribute night. Each performer came in with a specific point of view, and the arrangements gave the songs new life, sometimes completely transforming them.

The show ran just over an hour, but the energy never dipped. From the moment the band kicked in, the audience was locked in. The vibe was less fan-service and more artistic reinterpretation, and that made the night feel a lot more fresh than your average “Broadway does pop” event.

Meg Dwinell delivered one of the most fun performances of the night with a sixties-inspired cover of We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. She leaned all the way into the retro feel, giving the song a full girl-group makeover. It was campy in the best way and super smartly arranged, turning Taylor’s breakup anthem into a swinging, throwback empowerment moment.

D’Nasya Jordan followed that up with a totally different vibe. She slowed Wildest Dreams down into a smooth R&B ballad, giving the lyrics a new kind of intimacy. Her vocals were silky and controlled, and the stripped-down arrangement let her take her time with the storytelling. It was the kind of performance that makes you forget you’ve heard the original a hundred times before.

Henry Platt closed out the featured solos with a mashup that took everyone by surprise: Style mixed with Adore You by Harry Styles. It sounds wild on paper, but in execution it was seamless. He brought soul and vocal ease to both songs, threading them together in a way that felt emotional and polished without ever becoming showy.

The rest of the cast featured Meecah, Jade Jones, Emily Kay, Andrew Kotzen, Kelly McIntyre, Kailey Boyle, and Tyce Green. Each brought their own spin to the table, making sure there wasn’t a single throwaway number. Even in just 70 minutes, the show felt full and thoughtfully crafted.

What really made the show work was the cast. Broadway performers brought serious vocal technique and emotional clarity to songs that don’t always get that kind of treatment. It wasn’t about turning Taylor Swift tracks into musical theater numbers — it was about letting skilled performers take familiar songs and play with them in ways that felt fresh. You could tell the cast genuinely liked the material, and that made it more fun to watch. The result was a concert that honored the original songs while showing what Broadway-level storytelling can do in a pop setting.

Tickets to future editions of Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, running now through December, are available online here.

Learn more about other Broadway Sings offerings on their website at Broadwaysings.com

