Review: American Popular Song Society Honors Marilyn Maye With Lifetime Achievement Award Theater 555

Legendary entertainer entertained by the cream of the scene.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 1 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 2 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 3 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage
Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater Photo 4 Huzzah for HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD!

Review: American Popular Song Society Honors Marilyn Maye With Lifetime Achievement Award Theater 555

Oh, Marilyn Maye, how do we love thee? Well, I could count the ways, but I think it would be more substantial (at least for the purposes of this review) to count the singers who celebrate Ms. Maye. One week ago, at Theater 555, an all-star roster of thirty, yes, thirty, usual suspects of cabaret and Broadway came together to salute Marilyn as she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Popular Songbook Society. An icon such as her deserves the world, as she’s given so much to us over the course of her astounding ninety-five years. A nearly sold-out house and one of the best rosters I’ve ever seen on any show is the theater and cabaret world’s attempt to give Marilyn the love and thanks that she deserves. It was a pretty damn good attempt. 

Marilyn began singing professionally after winning a talent contest in her native Kansas led to weekly performances on WIBW 580 Radio Topeka, and, by 13, was singing big band in dance ballrooms and high schools in Des Moines, Iowa. She returned to Kansas after graduating from high school, where she played 5 nights a week for 11 years at the Colony nightclub, perfecting her talent. She recorded many albums, was Johnny Carson’s favorite singer (making 76 appearances on The Tonight Show), and was nominated for a Grammy in 1966. She is a legend in the truest sense of the word. 

The music performed over the course of the evening spanned genres, from disco to jazz to, of course, musical theater. In an interesting and lovely deviation from the typical form of a cabaret show, eight pianists shared the beautiful Steinway over the course of the evening. This was a unique way to both showcase more talent and ensure that everyone was in tip-top shape, no matter what piece was being performed. 

Each and every star that graced that stage could have their own write-up, and they have,  but I don’t think anyone these days has the attention span to read about all of that greatness, so I’ll just shout out some particularly exemplary moments. Liz Callaway gave maybe the best performance I’ve ever seen on any stage with her “Sing Medley,” arranged and accompanied by Alex Rybeck. A mashup of more songs than I could count including “Johnny One Note,” “Sing,” “Meadowlark,” “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” and more, Liz confidently navigated keys and time signatures in virtuosic fashion and showed a, frankly, Olympic level of confidence. It was well-earned confidence and a flawless performance of an intelligent medley, and I would like to steal it, please. Lee Roy Reams, also accompanied by Alex Rybeck, sounded better than any other time I’ve heard, as he crooned a simple “Don’t Blame Me,” which had Marilyn leaning forward in her seat, along with the rest of us.  Debbie Gravitte mashed together “Lulu’s Back in Town” and “You Took Advantage of Me,” an arrangement by Marc Shaiman, prefacing the piece with the thought that “this song could have been written for Marilyn” (speaking of “Lulu’s…” of course) and, accompanied by Isaac Hayward, had us all dancing in our seats, as she danced about the Theater 555 stage. The rest of the evening featured vocalists Melissa Errico, Charles Busch, Karen Mason, Julie Halston, Sandy Stewart, Tovah Feldshuh, Mark William, Jeff Harvard, Karen Akers, Susie Clausen, Mark Janas, Susie Mosher, Stacy Sullivan, Sidney Myer, Catherine Russell, Jamie deRoy, Marci Kraft, Jim Brochu, and Christine Pedi, accompanied by Michael Lavine, Tom Judson, Bill Charlap, and Sean Mason. The evening was hosted by Michael Lavine.  

Of course, Ms. Maye took the stage for the 23rd performance of the evening. Now, full honesty, I’ve never seen Marilyn perform live, just in videos. I could not have been prepared for what I saw. Accompanied by David Pearl, and singing a mashup of “Secret o’ Life” and “Here’s to Life,” Marilyn was the definition of joy, love, and light, as her strong, iconic voice charmed each and every individual in the house (not that they weren’t charmed already). You’ve heard people describe themselves as “ x years young” instead of “x years old?” It’s never been as true for anyone, as it is for Marilyn. At ninety-five years young, she makes beautiful magic on a stage. 

Anyone would be hard-pressed to think of a living performer as important to the world of cabaret as Marilyn Maye. She’s inspired so many of our favorite performers and helped to launch so many careers that her contributions to the scene are incalculable. Though I’ve attended these sorts of award presentations before, I’ve never seen one where the focus of each presentation was solidly on the honoree, rather than the performer. It felt as though the rest of us just faded away, as we were treated to intimate moments between Marilyn and her friends. If you give love out, you will receive love. Marilyn deserves all the love she has given and more, and it was a privilege to be present and share in that love. 

Visit the website for the American Popular Song Society HERE.

THIS is the Marilyn Maye website.

Photos by Conor Weiss.   See Conor's full photo essay on Broadway World HERE.

Review: American Popular Song Society Honors Marilyn Maye With Lifetime Achievement Award Theater 555

Review: American Popular Song Society Honors Marilyn Maye With Lifetime Achievement Award Theater 555



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Verse Intro Cabaret to Celebrate Pride With New Works By Mika Kauffman and Durra Leung Photo
Verse Intro Cabaret to Celebrate Pride With New Works By Mika Kauffman and Durra Leung

VERSE INTRO CABARET, hosted by Andi Lee Carter and Briana Harris, is a series that peels back the curtain on the work of up-and-coming musical theatre writers to give you an inside look! Each month, they'll treat you to a sneak peek of new songs by two of New York's hottest composer-lyricists.

2
Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Wagner High School Jazz Orchestra, and More to Play Birdla Photo
Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Wagner High School Jazz Orchestra, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced all jazz programming June 19 through July 2.

3
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph Makes Joyful BIZARRE BRUNCH Return Photo
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph Makes Joyful BIZARRE BRUNCH Return

This ol’ city needs Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and her BIZARRE BRUNCH now more than ever and some smart club needs to install her permanently for the breakfast with booze crowd

4
BOY BAND BRUNCH Packs City Winery Photo
BOY BAND BRUNCH Packs City Winery

Those charming gents of The Boy Band Project are still capturing hearts and filling clubs, five years later.

From This Author - Belle Goodman

Review: Farah Alvin Is A 1970S Goddess In ON VINYL at The Green Room 42Review: Farah Alvin Is A 1970S Goddess In ON VINYL at The Green Room 42
Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 BelowReview: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below
Review: Witnessing The Future Of Musical Theater At STARS IN MY EYES/FOOD ON THE TABLE At The Green Room 42Review: Witnessing The Future Of Musical Theater At STARS IN MY EYES/FOOD ON THE TABLE At The Green Room 42
Review: Hate To See Them Go But Love To Watch Them Walk Away - THE SKIVVIES Are In Their Prime at Chelsea Table + StageReview: Hate To See Them Go But Love To Watch Them Walk Away - THE SKIVVIES Are In Their Prime at Chelsea Table + Stage

Videos

Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square Video
Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Video
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You