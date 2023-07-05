Review: Blaine Alden Krauss Sings FROM THE SOUL at Joe's Pub

Blaine Alden Krauss: From The Soul watered my crops, paid my rent, and literally cured my stomach ache.

Review: Blaine Alden Krauss Sings FROM THE SOUL at Joe's Pub Blaine Alden Krauss is the moment. Blaine Alden Krauss is the dream. Blaine Alden Krauss is the future and, wearing a white suit paired with a black mesh shirt while onstage at Joe’s Pub, Blaine Alden Krauss is taking us all with him into a new age. This Tampa Bay native, now a Main Stem veteran, and fresh off his run touring as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, brought his unbelievable talent and artistry to another sold-out incarnation of Blaine Alden Krauss: From The Soul for a beloved group of friends, family, and admirers (as well as this lucky reviewer). An evening of unbridled joy and heart, virtuosic musicality, and effortless riffs that brought every soul in the house to their feet, From The Soul is contemporary cabaret at its best. 

One of the qualities that is most evident in Blaine is at the core of the show: soul. The phrase “old soul” feels tired and overused; Blaine is so much more than an old soul. The overwhelming sensation that is felt when witnessing this beautiful man perform is a fulfilled soul. There is a feeling that Blaine’s cup has been filled in so many wonderful ways, through hard work and caring loved ones, that he can’t help but share so that, for a brief moment, you feel just as fulfilled. The feeling swept up the audience from the moment Blaine appeared onstage like the warmest of embraces, and continues to permeate my life in ways that I don’t even notice. If that’s not the power of soul, then I don’t know what is. 

Having now seen more than a few cabaret shows in varying styles, and imagining that you, dear reader, have read about more than a few cabaret shows - one can imagine that putting together that magical combination of straight covers, mashups, medleys, reimagined pieces, etc., is doggone hard. There are plenty of respected, beloved, iconic artists who can struggle in this regard. In Blaine Alden Krauss: From The Soul, there is not one choice out of place. Songs are meticulously curated, and the stories and lessons around them, masterfully crafted. Which are showstoppers? Every. Single. One. From the contemporary musical theater to the Prince to the Beyoncé to the Kermit to the Sondheim: you can’t imagine the show with any other set list. 

Supported by a massive 11 piece orchestra led by Darnell White at keys and filled out by Mike Rosengarten on guitar, Magda Kress on bass, Andy Rinn Martinek on drums, Matt Owens on trumpet, Paul Jones with tenor saxophone, Andrea Neumann on trombone, Lavinia Pavlish and Josh Henderson on violin, Laura Sacks on viola, cello by Susan D. Mandel, and with the renowned John Boswell joining for a special encore, Blaine Alden Krauss: From The Soul watered my crops, paid my rent, and literally cured my stomach ache. No, really. I went to the show feeling down with a tummy ache (which should be illegal for queers during Pride month) and Blaine Alden Krauss’ miracle magical self quite literally cured my intestinal distress with riffs and love. 

Talent like Blaine’s only comes along once in a generation. It is a privilege to bear witness to such a star as he catapults into a solar system that can only hope to be ready for him. Blaine has felt the hardship, he has felt the pain, and he has felt the fear. He is here to make you know that everything is going to be okay, as long as you have love… even if your tummy is rumbly. This show is everything New York, and frankly, the world, needs right now.  

Find great shows to see on the Joe’s Pub website HERE.

Visit the Blaine Alden Krauss Instagram page HERE.

David Andrako’s photos of FROM THE SOUL were provided by Blaine Alden Krauss and Joe’s Pub.

 

 

 



