Regina Zona and Sean Harkness Will Celebrate Christmas Album Release With IT MUST HAVE BEEN THE MISTLETOE at The Triad

MAC Award Winning Artists, Regina Zona and Sean Harkness celebrate the holidays with a new album and a live show

On December 11th, award-winning musicians Regina Zona and Sean Harkness will be celebrating the release of their new Christmas CD, "It Must Have Been the Mistletoe."

Featuring some classics like Sleigh Ride, What Child is This, and O Holy Night, as well as some lesser-known hits like A Christmas Love Song and Christmas Time of Year, every tune will imbue you with the Christmas Spirit in fun and unexpected jazzy arrangements by Sean Harkness.

Joining Regina and Sean on stage will be Michael O'Brien on bass and Mike Lunoe on drums.

Directed by Lina Koutrakos, Regina is delighted to return to the Triad after performing her MAC award-winning debut cabaret there in 2019.



Internationally Recognized, Award-Winning Vocalist, Regina Zona has maintained a highly diverse career for over three decades and there is no stopping her now!

As a classical singer, Regina has performed on opera and concert stages all over the world in a variety of repertoire from Mozart to Strauss. An avid recitalist, she specializes in the performance of American art song and has recorded three song cycles by Jake Heggie for the Naxos American Classics Label. In 2018, she wrote and performed her first one-woman show to critical acclaim. And in 2019 she began a new chapter, entering the world of cabaret winning the 2020 MAC AWARD for Best NY Female Debut.

Establishing herself as a recording artist, Regina has released two albums in the last two years. In 2021, she released "Heart Songs: An American Medley" which showcased two genres of music that are near and dear, classical American art song and the Great American Songbook.

Her latest CD released in the fall of 2022, "It Must Have Been the Mistletoe," is a Christmas album with world-renowned guitarist Sean Harkness.



For more information, visit www.ReginaZona.com.



Known especially for duets and ensemble work with singers from Broadway, television, and screen, Sean Harkness is now a first-call guitarist who compliments a dazzling client list of artists and productions worldwide. Sean performs extensively both as a solo artist and sideman worldwide, and in New York City's finest jazz, rock, folk, cabaret, blues, R&B, and singer/songwriter venues.

Sean's first guitar arrived on his eleventh birthday. Within six months, he had a weekly theater engagement in Bridgeport, CT. After high school bands and studies with Brian Keane and Sal Salvador [Stan Kenton Band], Harkness studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston. Then after a year of busking the streets of Europe, Harkness moved to Vermont where for five years he worked in the shop assisting master guitar builder Chip Wilson.

After hearing Sean perform, T.O. Mann invited him to study guitar technique. Mann helped Harkness develop a signature touch on the instrument that caught the ears of Windham Hill Records and other producers.



At home in New York City, Harkness recently garnered the Outstanding Instrumentalist of 2011 Backstage Bistro Award, 2014 Broadwayworld Cabaret Award for Best CD Release, six MAC Awards [Manhattan Association of Clubs and Cabarets] for ensemble instrumentalist, his solo shows, a CD with duo partner, Canadian trumpeter Mike Herriot, and Major Duo/Group with Lina Koutrakos & Marcus Simeone. Sean represents Walden Guitars, DR Handmade Strings, Fishman Pickups, Graph Tech hardware, and George L.'s cables. Walden Guitars featured Harkness on the covers of their 2011 and 2012 catalogs, and Cabaret Scenes Magazine ran a cover/feature article about him in their 2012 Nov/Dec issue.

For more information, visit: www.SeanHarkness.com



WHEN: December 11, 2022 @ 5:00pm

WHERE: Triad Theater, 158 W. 72nd Street, New York, 10023

TICKETS: $25 + 2 drink minimum - https://bit.ly/reginaandsean