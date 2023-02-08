Reeve Carney to Present SINGING THE DIVAS at The Green Room 42 in March

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Reeve Carney on Sunday, March 12 at 9:30 PM. For this special performance, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor and star of Broadway's Hadestown will take a break from his usual set of original music to perform a cabaret evening of musical theater classics traditionally performed by legendary Broadway divas. A livestream option is available. Reeve recently co-starred in Ridley Scott's hit film House of Gucci, opposite Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, and Adam Driver.

Reeve Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the record-breaking Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2's Bono and The Edge-not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he'd worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime's buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, "Penny Dreadful," in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve's latest album, Youth is Wasted, is the recipient of five Independent Music Awards. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Reeve becoming a performer was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in his family works in the arts. His great-uncle was actor Art Carney. His jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College - Conservatory of Music, his father wrote jingles.

Hadestown - Anaïs Mitchell's musical, currently on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre - won the 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album," which included an award for Reeve as well. The show is also the winner of 8 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." Reeve was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical" and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including "Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical." Reeve's performance in Hadestown has garnered stellar reviews. Rolling Stone hailed him as "angel-voiced," The Hollywood Reporter called him a "dreamy delicacy," Time Out New York praised his "otherworldly high-tenor," and WFUV Radio raved about his "gorgeous, gentle voice."

Reeve Carney will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, March 12 at 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $20-$100. A livestream option is available for $20. While food or beverages service is provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42

founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club.

