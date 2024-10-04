Reeve Carney to Perform THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW as One Man Concert At The Green Room 42

Performances will take place on Friday, October 25 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present a special evening with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actor Reeve Carney, in a one-man concert version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” for Friday, October 25 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. Carney is revisiting the show after playing Riff-Raff in the all-star 2016 Fox TV broadcast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again. The recent star of Broadway’s Hadestown, Carney co-starred in Ridley Scott’s hit film House of Gucci, opposite Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, and Adam Driver.
Reeve Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2’s Bono and The Edge – not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he’d worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime’s buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, “Penny Dreadful,” in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve’s latest album, Youth Is Wasted, is the recipient of five Independent Music Awards. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Reeve becoming a performer was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in his family works in the arts. His great-uncle was actor Art Carney. His jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music, his father wrote jingles.
Reeve Carney will perform “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday, October 25 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $40-$100 for each show. A livestream option is available for $20 for each show. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com
THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by The New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.
