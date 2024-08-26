RETURN TO WOODSTOCK 1969 Comes to 54 Below in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Return To Woodstock 1969 on Tues, October 8 at 9:30pm. This cabaret offers a fantastic opportunity to relive the magic of the iconic music festival in an intimate and immersive setting. By combining music and storytelling, this cabaret promises to capture the essence of the original Woodstock experience (minus the mud), and take you on a nostalgic journey back to the 1960s counterculture movement. Celebrate the legacy of the historic festival and the legendary musicians who performed there; including hits from Janis Joplin, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Credence Clearwater, Jefferson Airplane and more. Expect a night filled with incredible performances and a genuine tribute to the music of Woodstock ‘69.

Return to Woodstock 1969 is produced and hosted by Autumn Eliza Sheffy, and music directed by Connor Waage. The show features performers known for their work on Broadway, Off- Broadway, TikTok, “American Idol,” “The X Factor,” and more.

This is your opportunity to discover a fresh wave of talent. Whether they're new or returning faces to 54 Below, each one is making their mark on New York City. Featuring performances from Devin Cortez (Empire Off- Broadway), Jessie Davidson (Six on Broadway), Olivia Fenton (Escape to Margaritaville at Ivoryton Playhouse), Quinten Hopkins, Olivia London (Waitress tour), Marissa Nassar, Joseph Townsend (“The X Factor), Christine Oczkus, Kendall Paige Parrett, Noah Nehemiah Robinson (Jersey Boys at Derby Dinner Playhouse), Autumn Eliza Sheffy (Waitress at Cape Playhouse), Joelle Smith (The Addams Family at Short North Stage) and Jackie Smook (American Idol).

Return to Woodstock 1969 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tues, October 8 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





