REDHOT & BLUE OF YALE Comes to 54 Below

54 Below will present Redhot & Blue of Yale on November 3rd, 2024 at 9:30pm. As Yale University’s oldest all-gender a cappella group and premier vocal jazz ensemble, Redhot has wowed audiences all over the world with their tight harmonies and familial camaraderie. Their repertoire, entirely arranged by current and past members, intentionally juxtaposes jazz classics like “Lullaby of Birdland” and “Girl from Ipanema” with contemporary hits such as Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box” and Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Join them for an unforgettable evening of music and charm! Music direction by Chimzaram Egbosimba.

Featuring Yara Jasmine Chami, Max Colomer, Chimzaram Egbosimba, Cat Esteves, Maya Franz, Rose Hansen, Elsie Harrington, Joseph Kayne, Tiki Kazeem, Jade Klacko, Joshua Li, Belle Marz, Dixon Miller, Gabriella Pavlov, Guilherme Pereira, Krish Ramkumar, August Taylor, Tadao Tomokiyo, Ruthie Weinbaum, Daniel Weintraub, and Angélique Wheeler.

Redhot & Blue of Yale plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 3rd, 2024 at 9:30pm Cover charges are $29 (includes $5 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT REDHOT & BLUE OF YALE



Redhot & Blue has been pushing boundaries since its inception as Yale’s first all-gender a cappella group in 1977. When the pop charts read like a who's who of mullets and bellbottoms, founders Leslie Lipton and Shelley Lotter had a vision of a new kind of group: one that would travel back in time and pay homage to the great pioneers—Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday, to name a few. They invited a select group of singers, including several former Whiffenpoofs, to join in their dream. The group they founded sang jazz like it was 1917 and Cole Porter had just graduated from Yale. They were Redhot & Blue.

Forty-seven years later, we are still Redhot & Blue: our distinct arrangements and award-winning sound have grown a great deal since our founding and continue to set us apart in the music scene at Yale and across the globe. We love singing jazz, but our repertoire has expanded to include a wide variety of genres, from Broadway hits to the Beatles to Britney Spears. Through the dedication of our members, past and present, we've come together to chase the bounds of musical possibility, while always looking back to the jazz greats who inspired the conception of Redhot & Blue. We perform music that shows how jazz both inspires and reflects the world around it. Our alumni include Broadway music director Joel Fram (Company, Merrily We Roll Along, and more) and Broadway actor-musician Keiji Ishiguri (Cabaret). More information available at https://www.redhotandblueofyale.org/.





