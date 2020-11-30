PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams This Tuesday, December 1

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!)streams this Tuesday, December 1st at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino.

PBL! continues the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music.

Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week's guests are Yvette Monique Clark, Dan Daly, Michael Kirk Lane, Niki Luparelli, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join this TUESDAY, December 1st at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive.

