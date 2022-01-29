Photos: The Lineup With Susie Mosher - at the Birdland Theater, NYC Jan. 25th

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is still going strong Tuesday night's at 8:30 in the Birdland Theater and heating up our current wintery hibernations.

Tuesday, January 25th brought out the best voices, the funniest personalities, some insider backstage stories, a surprise guest or two, and comedienne Susie Mosher's inimitable stream of consciousness improvisational vocal stylings.



The evening was music directed by Brad Simmons on Piano - backed by John Miller on Bass, Clint De Gannon on Drums, with a guest spot in several numbers by guitarist Sean Harkness

Susie Mosher's featured performers for the evening included Todd Buonopane, Aury Krebs, Ella Mae Dixon, Kevin Spirtas, Elizabeth Ward Land, Natalie Renee, Tommy Dose, "Saxy" Susie Clausen, and an ovation inducing surprise finale by the legendary Marilyn Maye.



The Lineup With Susie Mosher plays every Tuesday night in the Birdland Theater at 8:30.

Birdland is a masked and fully vaccinated venue in Midtown NYC requiring proof of guest vaccination upon entry.



Photos: Kevin Alvey