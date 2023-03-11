Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama

Photo Coverage: Susie Clausen brings "Saxy Susie" to Don't Tell Mama

Mar. 11, 2023  

Susie Clausen debuted her show "Saxy Susie" at the Don't Tell Mama cabaret room in December of 2022. The last week of February 2023 saw 2 more performances back by popular demand.
The show, directed and arranged by Marilyn Maye, has been tailor made to fit this first time cabaret performer like a glove. The content was a combination of materials allowing for Ms. Clausen's love for playing the saxophone and singing catchy and engaging songs.

The evening's set list opened with a saxy "I Dream of Jeannie Medley" which dovetailed to a knowingly exclaimed "If They Could See Me Now". Ms. Clausen's voice & sax then led into a grouping of "Jazz Baby" tunes that continued with songs suited to Susie's upbeat and vivacious "Personality" (the song title of what could be deemed her signature style), "Backwoods Barbie", a full medley of weather themed songs ("Rainy Days & Mondays", "Pennies From Heaven", "Raining Men"), and concluded with a song grouping of Diamond themed lyrics.
She ends the evening by lovingly imploring her friendly audience - "Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone".
Musicians for these added performances were David Pearl (Piano), Tom Hubbard (Bass), Peter Calo (Guitar), and Ray Marchica (Percussion).


Susie Clausen: Saxy Susie
Marilyn Maye: Marilyn Maye - Offical Website
Don't Tell Mama: Don't Tell Mama NYC | Restaurant | Piano Bar | Cabaret - Dont Tell Mama NYC - Best Piano Bar in NYC

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
David Pearl, Tom Hubbard, Susie Clausen, Peter Calo, Ray Marchica

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Tom Hubbard

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Peter Calo, Ray Marchica

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
David Pearl

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Peter Calo

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Tom Hubbard, Susie Clausen, Peter Calo

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
David Pearl

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen, Frank Dain

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen, Sidney Myer

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Mosher, Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Jason Henderson, Susie Clausen

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen, Sandy Stewart

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Marilyn Maye, Susie Clausen, Sandy Stewart

Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen, Craig Clausen



The Cookers, Jihye Lee, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
The Cookers, Jihye Lee, and More to Play Birdland This Month
Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra.
Storm Large, Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Storm Large, Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Robert Whorton Will Live Stream March 16th Photo
Robert Whorton Will Live Stream March 16th
One-time New York cabaret artist and alumn of both the New York City and Chicago Cabaret Conventions Robert Whorton will make an appearance at the Nashville Jazz Workshop on March 16th
Donna McKechnie Takes 54 Below Audience To Sondheim Heaven Photo
Donna McKechnie Takes 54 Below Audience To Sondheim Heaven
Ms. McKechnie's voice is, without a doubt, one that echoes down the hallways of theatre history and deserves to be heard in the here and now.

From This Author - Kevin Alvey

Kevin Alvey is an Actors Equity Union Member who spent the first part of his career as a singer/actor/dancer/director in musical theater and cabaret shows around the world and on t... (read more about this author)


Photos: Jonathan Arons 'In The Horn Show' Triad TheaterPhotos: Jonathan Arons 'In The Horn Show' Triad Theater
February 4, 2023

Jon Arons brought the brass to the Triad with his all singing, all dancing, all trombone playing evening of music dedicated to the brass band sound of the music of Chicago, Kool & The Gang, Brian Setzer, Ricky Martin, Sinatra, and Beyonce! (among others) The 8 piece band supported Jon in bringing the JOY of live entertainment to the hip and happy crowd.
Photos: Linda Purl 'This Could Be The Start' at Birdland TheaterPhotos: Linda Purl 'This Could Be The Start' at Birdland Theater
January 28, 2023

Linda Purl brings her newest set list of songs to the Birdland Theater in her show 'The Could Be The Start...'. A blend of classic songs, old and new, with an eye towards fresh beginnings in a reinvigorated time. Backed by the musical trio of Tedd Firth (piano), David Finck (bass), and Ray Marchica (drums).
Photos: Susie Mosher's The Lineup Jan 17thPhotos: Susie Mosher's The Lineup Jan 17th
January 19, 2023

Susie Mosher's weekly show THE LINEUP is back and running regularly in the Birdland Theater in NYC. She invites her performing friends to join her every week for a variety style show featuring singing, dancing, and comedy. Every week is different, and every week is a guaranteed fun time.
Photos: Marilyn Maye 'Birdland Theater New Year's Eve'Photos: Marilyn Maye 'Birdland Theater New Year's Eve'
January 7, 2023

Marilyn Maye rang in the 2023 New Year's with a weekend of Holiday shows in the Birdland Theater just down the street from Times Square. As the ball dropped, the toasts went up and the songs poured out. With 4 nights of shows, from Dec 29th to Jan 1st (7 shows in all), she provided a proper musical CHEERS to the NYC audience. Amazing Maye!
Photos: Susie Clausen brings 'Saxy Susie' to DTM in NYCPhotos: Susie Clausen brings 'Saxy Susie' to DTM in NYC
December 16, 2022

Susie Clausen debuts first solo show 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama in NYC. Directed by Marilyn Maye and supported by 4 musicians and her own saxophone, Susie brings an enthusiastic tone to an upbeat and playful evening of songs.
share