Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
Susie Clausen debuted her show "Saxy Susie" at the Don't Tell Mama cabaret room in December of 2022. The last week of February 2023 saw 2 more performances back by popular demand.
The show, directed and arranged by Marilyn Maye, has been tailor made to fit this first time cabaret performer like a glove. The content was a combination of materials allowing for Ms. Clausen's love for playing the saxophone and singing catchy and engaging songs.
The evening's set list opened with a saxy "I Dream of Jeannie Medley" which dovetailed to a knowingly exclaimed "If They Could See Me Now". Ms. Clausen's voice & sax then led into a grouping of "Jazz Baby" tunes that continued with songs suited to Susie's upbeat and vivacious "Personality" (the song title of what could be deemed her signature style), "Backwoods Barbie", a full medley of weather themed songs ("Rainy Days & Mondays", "Pennies From Heaven", "Raining Men"), and concluded with a song grouping of Diamond themed lyrics.
She ends the evening by lovingly imploring her friendly audience - "Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone".
Musicians for these added performances were David Pearl (Piano), Tom Hubbard (Bass), Peter Calo (Guitar), and Ray Marchica (Percussion).
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
David Pearl, Tom Hubbard, Susie Clausen, Peter Calo, Ray Marchica
Tom Hubbard, Susie Clausen, Peter Calo
Susie Clausen, Frank Dain
Susie Clausen, Sidney Myer
Susie Mosher, Susie Clausen
Jason Henderson, Susie Clausen
Susie Clausen, Sandy Stewart
Marilyn Maye, Susie Clausen, Sandy Stewart
Susie Clausen, Craig Clausen