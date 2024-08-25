Photos: Steve Ross & CAST PARTY at Birdland

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The concerts took place on Monday, August 19.

Birdland presented singer/pianist Steve Ross in “I Remember Him Well,” a tribute to Alan Jay Lerner on Monday, August 19 at 7pm. Steve’s performances included “I Talk to the Trees,” “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” “I Remember It Well,” “What Did I Have That I Don’t Have?,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” and “Almost Like Being In Love.” His special guest was singer Maria E. Lane.

Following the concert was another edition of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, with Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. As always, the impromptu performances at the long-running open mic ran the gamut from Broadway to jazz and cabaret material. Cast Party takes place at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC) every Monday at 9:30pm.

Photos by Kevin Alvey

Steve Ross

Maria E. Lane

Steve Ross, Maria E. Lane

Maria E. Lane

Steve Ross

Maria E. Lane

Maria E. Lane, Steve Ross

Steve Ross

Jim Caruso

Ada Pasternak

Andrew MacPhail, Billy Stritch

Benjamin English

Jane Scheckter

Billy Stritch

Adrian Galante

Maegin Mueller

Isaac Knox

Reilly Wilmit

Ben Boecker

Joan Crowe

Matt Rosenstein

Isaac Ketter

Skye Carranza

Jason Henderson

Leslee Warren

Daron Cockerell

Aviva

Amir Small

Isaac Knox, Dave Koz




