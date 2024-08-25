Photos: Steve Ross & CAST PARTY at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland presented singer/pianist Steve Ross in “I Remember Him Well,” a tribute to Alan Jay Lerner on Monday, August 19 at 7pm. Steve’s performances included “I Talk to the Trees,” “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” “I Remember It Well,” “What Did I Have That I Don’t Have?,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” and “Almost Like Being In Love.” His special guest was singer Maria E. Lane.

Following the concert was another edition of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, with Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. As always, the impromptu performances at the long-running open mic ran the gamut from Broadway to jazz and cabaret material. Cast Party takes place at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC) every Monday at 9:30pm.

Check out photos below!

Photos by Kevin Alvey

