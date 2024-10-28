Photos: SERGE CLIVIO AND FRIENDS, VOL. 4 At Mastercard Midnight Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The sold-out Mastercard Midnight Theatre was full of rock and soul this past Saturday night with the newest iteration of Serge Clivio and Mike Stapleton’s SERGE AND FRIENDS concert series. Check out photos from the show.

This version saw Serge paying homage to the two genres that have shaped the foundation of his artistry: Rock and Soul music. From hard rock vocals on covers by The Who and Queen to soulful takes on Doobie Brothers and Janet Jackson classics, Clivio once again rises to his most demanding occasion yet.

Over the years, we have slowly seen Clivio and Stapleton rise in popularity in the New York-native concert and cabaret scene. Serge has shown his chameleon-like skills in singing genres from broadway to rock to soul and to impressive originals, giving him immediate name recognition to fill houses across Manhattan. Stapleton, has become a Broadway regular, both playing in pits and serving as a music director to high-profile projects. In Serge and Friends, Vol. 4: Rock ’n’ Soul, audiences seemed to finally see Serge right at home, with some assistance from his friends and recurring guest artists of the series.

Clivio and company opened the show with a strong exclamation that saw Serge coming out in a dazzling outfit reminiscent of Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger. They kicked off covering Queen, The Who and Journey. Clivio didn’t take any time to warm up, as he came out singing full-throttle and proving to the crowd that he was in character, with vocals on full display. He gave clear parallels to Queen’s current frontman Adam Lambert with his glitz, glamour and singular vocal stylings. His stirring take on Journey’s “Open Arms” seemed like a career-best live vocal performance.

Moving through to Act 1, or what he called “Serge’s Soul Suite”, we were introduced to the R&B-side of the 29 year old artist. Kicking off with his most recent single, “Your Love Is King”, into an impressive take on Janet Jackson’s “Any Time, Any Place” continued to prove Clivio pushes his vocals through new textures each year, showing a softer, more sensual side. After a classic “Serge story-time,” as he called it, the group shined in a cover of “Midnight in Harlem” by Tedeschi Trucks Band - a song they should consider putting on a future Serge and Friends record. Here, Music Director Mike Stapleton’s brilliance was on display. His arrangements spoke perfectly to compliment Clivio’s vocal stylings. It was clear that this show was just as much about the instruments and music as it was about Clivio’s flexible vocals. The two seemed to feed off of each other with each new line that passed. Standout, and newest member of the band, Nate Lueck, showed off impressive guitar solos that had the crowd roaring song after song.

Nearly 40 minutes into the show, we were reminded that Serge brought along some friends to take us through the rest of the setlist. Daniel Scott Walton returned for a third time and helped kick of Act 2 (titled “The Foundation”), taking on a blues classic, “Me and Mrs. Jones”. Another arrangement that Stapleton deserves praise for, and a really smooth vocal performance that had Clivio and Walton transform the Midnight Theatre into a 70s speakeasy. It is always wonderful to hear these two have a contemporary take on old standards. Alia Hodge joined Serge once again, after a brief hiatus from the series, on a disco-funk throwback by Prince. They provided some of the most seasoned vocals of the night in a funky take of “I Wanna Be Your Lover”. They should consider bringing more singing to their popular podcast!

After a new original that sounded near radio-ready and an introduction of Clivio’s 2nd full-length studio project, due out in 2025, he closed what was dubbed “Act 3” with an extremely moving cover of Neil Diamond’s “Hello, Again”, set to be on his next album. A moving story and a show-stopping interpretation, reminded the audience of why this night is so successful year after year. As tears filled up the room, Serge sang for Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Cancer Research Center, a cause that helped save his life from Stage IV Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a few years ago. Now, almost 3 years into remission, you saw a more introspective story of a champion who is making a difference by donating ticket proceeds to the good cause. He also continues to prove he’s studied the necessary facets of vocal interpretation to the highest degree. It is magic to behold when Stapleton and Clivio have a song to themselves.

Following this, the show swiftly switched back into Rock ’n’ Roll music to round out the evening. Drew Arisco kicked off Act 4, returning after his popular “Sex On Fire” track from the previous SERGE AND FRIENDS installment and album. They took on Aerosmith’s “Cryin’” and continued to show great vocal chemistry, making one wonder what kind of Rock duo they could form. The song proved to be a highlight of the night. Much led up to Clivio’s backup vocalists Michael Mahady and Alexa Lebersfeld to be able to take their turns in the spotlight. It was worth the wait as Mahady delivered a passionate version of Disney and Elton John classic, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” that induced chills and swaying cell phone lights. A great song selection from Clivio and Stapleton, noting their production on this show continues to improve. Lebersfeld sang a soulful/folk rendition of Carole King’s “So Far Away” which was delivered flawlessly, bringing her ethereal, pitch-perfect vocals to this timeless song. The trio closed out with a ferocious version of Fall Out Boy’s “Thks Fr The Mmrs”, introducing alternative rock to the show for the first time, which proved a surprise with a strong payoff. Mahady and Lebersfeld have provided great vocal support over the past few years and deserve strong recognition for the shows success, as being integral band members.

The climax of the show was when Clivio and Stapleton brought back their version of “Whipping Post” by the Allman Brothers Band. The entire night felt like it had been waiting for this moment, as he showed off pyrotechnic vocal ability and stretched his range further than before, making it known that he can sing some of the most difficult material in the canon. It was a performance that will be etched in his legacy. Serge’s energetic stage presence is something to be noted. His transformation into performer is an art you don’t often see anymore. Beyond the music and the voice, his commanding and compelling hold over the show keeps the audience in the palm of his hands without ever making them feel left behind. There is a complete mastery of balance between being showy and genuine in all of the correct moments. It’s now not too far off of a thought to imagine that Clivio would command even the largest arenas in the world, if given the chance. Mastercard Midnight Theatre is a satisfying venue, but tonight Clivio proved he is larger than life.

SERGE AND FRIENDS will often have one walking away wanting more, and perhaps that is Clivio and Stapleton’s secret sauce. They give audiences a jam-packed show, but the structure and the talent help with never getting tired of returning year after year. It’s safe to say that this past weekend Rock and Roll felt alive again in New York City. Though the Special Guests provided strong features, Clivio proved to be in a complete league of his own, defining his artistry as an exhilarating blend of both Rock and Soul. Volume 4 found Serge as a singular talent, fully giving space to his truest superpower - being a real Rockstar - and it was certainly nothing short of a triumph.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull

