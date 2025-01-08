News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: OUR TOWN's Julie Halston Performs at Birdland

See photos of Halston, Christine Ebersole, Jim Caruso, and more.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
Julie Halston delivered a standout stand-up performance on Monday night, bringing her sardonic wit and high energy to the historic Birdland stage. See photos here! 

Currently appearing in the Broadway revival of Our Town, Halston captivated the audience with a hilarious set, including her unique take on 'Mama Rose.' Her Our Town castmates turned out in full support, filling prime seats in the jam-packed house.

From start to finish, the show was filled with laughter, showcasing Halston’s remarkable comedic talents.



