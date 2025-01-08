Photos: OUR TOWN's Julie Halston Performs at Birdland

See photos of Halston, Christine Ebersole, Jim Caruso, and more.
Julie Halston delivered a standout stand-up performance on Monday night, bringing her sardonic wit and high energy to the historic Birdland stage. See photos here!
Currently appearing in the Broadway revival of Our Town, Halston captivated the audience with a hilarious set, including her unique take on 'Mama Rose.' Her Our Town castmates turned out in full support, filling prime seats in the jam-packed house.
From start to finish, the show was filled with laughter, showcasing Halston’s remarkable comedic talents.
Photo credit: Kevin Alvey
Blake Ross, Christine Ebersole, Jim Caruso, Frank DiLella
Jonathan Dokuchitz, Julie Halston, Andrew Rannells
Christine Ebersole, Julie Halston
Christine Ebersole, Julie Halston
Christine Ebersole, Jerry Torre, Julie Halston
Julie Halston, cast of Our Town
Peter Van Dam, Julie Halston, Nicolas King
Michelle Kitrell, Julie Halston, Bill Butler
Peter Bartlett , Julie Halston, T.R. Knight, Mary Louise Burke
Julie Halston, Zachary Spolan
Julie Halston, Zachary Spolan
Videos