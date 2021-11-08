Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Melissa Errico & More Join JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party has been serving up a varied menu of musical talent on the Birdland stage for eighteen years. 

Nov. 8, 2021  

This last Monday, the weekly fun at Jim Caruso's Cast Party continued with a full list of singers and a packed house eager to cheer. Pop/tv/theater star Nicole Scherzinger showed up while in town rehearsing for the "Annie" movie, and leading lady Melissa Errico caused some musical theater swooning!

Check out photos below!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been serving up a varied menu of musical talent on the Birdland stage for eighteen years. What started as a one-night-only soirée quickly became a vital pulse-point of the Broadway, jazz and cabaret bloodstreams. Over the years, host Jim Caruso, musical director Billy Stritch and the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra have introduced thousands of superstars, up-and-comers and newcomers to audiences in New York and across the country.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

www.BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080

Every Monday at 9:30pm

Photo credit: Matt Baker!

Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle

Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso

Jim Caruso

Jeanne McDonald

Jim Caruso

Monseur & Benedetto

Gabrielle Stravelli

David LaMarr

Melissa Errico

Jordan Gilbert, Chandler Sinks

Randy Roberts

Amelia Wells

Melinda Rose Rodriguez

Bryce Edwards

Nicole Scherzinter

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger

Diane D''Angelo

Taffy Jaffe

Kim Garfunkle

Daniel Glass

Steve Doyle

Chaz

EllaMae Dixon

Jim Caruso


