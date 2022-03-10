Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: March 8th Edition of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater in the Stewart Green Lens

And the Mosher hits just keep on coming...

Mar. 10, 2022  

Photos: March 8th Edition of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater in the Stewart Green Lens As spring approaches in New York City (depending on the day) the flowers are blooming. Not in the tree wells and flower beds, of course, but there certainly is a plethora of beauty at Birdland Theater, by way of the talented artists of the cabaret and concert community, dedicated to helping Susie Mosher make her weekly show THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher as bright and colorful and lively as possible.

The March 8th installment of Mosher's Birdland basement program included some regular friends (Marissa Licata), some glamor girls (Marti Gould Cummings) and a rare performance by usually-behind-the-scenes creative Richard Jay-Alexander, and Susie's photographic documentarian, Stewart Green, was there to grab the memories in the lens of his camera, for this Broadway World Exclusive.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Susie's got Tyler Houchins giggling.

Susie and Jennifer Pace are a two strong, empowered women.

Susie and Karen Mason are having a big reaction to something.

Tony Glausi sure has Susie's attention.

Lauren Molina arrives ready to work.

Susie is ready for Storytime with Richard Jay-Alexander.

Susie and Brad set the scene for Robert Leslie.

Marti Gould Cummings has something to say to Susie's audience.

David Sabella brought Mark Harman with him!

Susie always has a spot in the lineup for Marissa Licata.

Mr. Brad Simmons
Ms. Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next Week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

