Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

This week at the Birdland Theater Susie Mosher presented an episode of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher that leaned into the cabaret industry. While Mosher's show frequently culls talent from both Broadway and the small venues of Manhattan, this week featured artists who have significant ties to the cabaret community. With piano bar entertainers like Tara Martinez and Michelle Dowdy, Lucia Spina of the SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED family, Mardie Millit of MIchael & Mardie fame, frequent Scott Siegel soloist Lianne Marie Dobbs, nightclub singer Jenna Esposito, musical comedy cabaret artist and cabaret director Robbie Rozelle, Club Cumming residents Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, and Birdland alum Stina Wheeler Susie filled the room with the artists who populate the industry of small venue performing. As usualy, Mosher archivist Stewart Green was in the room with his camera around his neck.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Mardie Millit

Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen

Stina Wheeler





The drawing for the winner.

The winner of the mousepad.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next Week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher: