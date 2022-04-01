Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

pixeltracker

Stewart Green offers Broadway World exclusive in his latest photo essay at Birdland.

Apr. 1, 2022  

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green This week at the Birdland Theater Susie Mosher presented an episode of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher that leaned into the cabaret industry. While Mosher's show frequently culls talent from both Broadway and the small venues of Manhattan, this week featured artists who have significant ties to the cabaret community. With piano bar entertainers like Tara Martinez and Michelle Dowdy, Lucia Spina of the SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED family, Mardie Millit of MIchael & Mardie fame, frequent Scott Siegel soloist Lianne Marie Dobbs, nightclub singer Jenna Esposito, musical comedy cabaret artist and cabaret director Robbie Rozelle, Club Cumming residents Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, and Birdland alum Stina Wheeler Susie filled the room with the artists who populate the industry of small venue performing. As usualy, Mosher archivist Stewart Green was in the room with his camera around his neck.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
Mardie Millit

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
Robbie Rozelle

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
Lianne Marie Dobbs

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
Michelle Dowdy and Lucia Spina

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
Jenna Esposito

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
Stina Wheeler

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
The drawing for the winner.

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
The winner of the mousepad.
Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
Tara Martinez

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
John Miller
Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green
Susie Mosher and Brad Simmons

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next Week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Photos: March 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


From This Author - Stephen Mosher