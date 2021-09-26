Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
It was a sold out room full of vaccinated friends, family, and celebrities cheering on the rising star.
Mark William returned to his home turf, The Green Room 42, on Saturday night for the first time in 18 months.
It was a sold out room full of vaccinated friends, family, and celebrities cheering on the rising star. Not only did he seduce the audience with his velvet voice, but he tapped away everyone's troubles with his dancing feet.
Also, for the first time in front of a live audience, Mark introduced a brand new song from the upcoming musical 'A Wilde Affair', in which he will play one of Oscar Wilde's most infamous characters. Production is planned for the latter part of 2022. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for more details.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Brenda Vaccaro and Mark William
Ann Kitteredge and Mark William
Mark William and Haley Swindal
Mark William and the band-Jernej Bervar, Clint Edwards (Music Director), Jonathan Ward, Alex Tremblay, Dan Meinhardt and Josiah Lamb
Mark William and WILL NUNZIATA
Mark William and Mark Sendroff
Jackie Sanders, Mark William and Bill Hayes
Mark William and Mary Ellen Ashley
Don Correia, Mark William and Sandy Duncan
Jennifer Diamond, Mark William and Robbie Rozelle
Curtis M. Wong (Huffington Post) ad Mark William
Mark William and Lee Roy Reams
Mark William and Klea Blackhurst
John Charles, Mark William and Charles Abbott
Ed DeHope, Mark William, Emily DeHope and Leanne DeHope
Mark William and Teresa Blowers
Mark William and Preston Ridge (Director/Manager)
Richie Ridge, Mark William and Preston Ridge
Matt Zwyer and Mark William