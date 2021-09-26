Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42

Mark William returned to his home turf, The Green Room 42, on Saturday night for the first time in 18 months.

It was a sold out room full of vaccinated friends, family, and celebrities cheering on the rising star. Not only did he seduce the audience with his velvet voice, but he tapped away everyone's troubles with his dancing feet.

Also, for the first time in front of a live audience, Mark introduced a brand new song from the upcoming musical 'A Wilde Affair', in which he will play one of Oscar Wilde's most infamous characters. Production is planned for the latter part of 2022. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for more details.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Brenda Vaccaro and Mark William



Ann Kitteredge and Mark William



Mark William and Jeff Calhoun



Mark William and Dale Soules



Mark William and Haley Swindal



Mark William and the band-Jernej Bervar, Clint Edwards (Music Director), Jonathan Ward, Alex Tremblay, Dan Meinhardt and Josiah Lamb



Mark William and WILL NUNZIATA



Mark William and Mark Sendroff



Jackie Sanders, Mark William and Bill Hayes



Mark William and Mary Ellen Ashley



Don Correia, Mark William and Sandy Duncan



Jennifer Diamond, Mark William and Robbie Rozelle



Curtis M. Wong (Huffington Post) ad Mark William



Mark William and Lee Roy Reams



Mark William and Jana Robbins



Mark William and Klea Blackhurst



John Charles, Mark William and Charles Abbott



Ed DeHope, Mark William, Emily DeHope and Leanne DeHope



Mark William and Sidney Myer



Mark William and Teresa Blowers



Mark William and Preston Ridge (Director/Manager)



Richie Ridge, Mark William and Preston Ridge



Matt Zwyer and Mark William



James T. Kelly and Mark William