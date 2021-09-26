Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42

It was a sold out room full of vaccinated friends, family, and celebrities cheering on the rising star.

Sep. 26, 2021  

Mark William returned to his home turf, The Green Room 42, on Saturday night for the first time in 18 months.

It was a sold out room full of vaccinated friends, family, and celebrities cheering on the rising star. Not only did he seduce the audience with his velvet voice, but he tapped away everyone's troubles with his dancing feet.

Also, for the first time in front of a live audience, Mark introduced a brand new song from the upcoming musical 'A Wilde Affair', in which he will play one of Oscar Wilde's most infamous characters. Production is planned for the latter part of 2022. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for more details.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Brenda Vaccaro and Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Ann Kitteredge and Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Jeff Calhoun

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Dale Soules

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Haley Swindal

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and the band-Jernej Bervar, Clint Edwards (Music Director), Jonathan Ward, Alex Tremblay, Dan Meinhardt and Josiah Lamb

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and WILL NUNZIATA

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Mark Sendroff

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Jackie Sanders, Mark William and Bill Hayes

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Mary Ellen Ashley

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Don Correia, Mark William and Sandy Duncan

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Jennifer Diamond, Mark William and Robbie Rozelle

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Curtis M. Wong (Huffington Post) ad Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Lee Roy Reams

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Jana Robbins

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Klea Blackhurst

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
John Charles, Mark William and Charles Abbott

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Ed DeHope, Mark William, Emily DeHope and Leanne DeHope

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Sidney Myer

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Teresa Blowers

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William and Preston Ridge (Director/Manager)

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Richie Ridge, Mark William and Preston Ridge

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
Matt Zwyer and Mark William

Photos: MARK WILLIAM Returns to The Green Room 42
James T. Kelly and Mark William


