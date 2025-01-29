Photos: Klea Blackhurst & JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY on Stage at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday night, Klea Blackhurst lit up the Birdland stage once again. She opened the evening with an inventive arrangement of "Don't Rain On My Parade," setting the tone for a night of brilliance.

The pinnacle came with her rendition of Marvin Hamlisch’s "While I Still Have The Time," which was written just for her.

The following Cast Party, hosted by Jim Caruso with Musical Direction by Billy Stritch, was a riotous, impromptu extravaganza! There was much to celebrate, as the entire Cast Party crew won BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! As always Daniel Glass on drums, and Michael O'Brien on bass held it down as the incomparable Cast Party Symphony Orchestra, keeping the groove alive and swingin’. Cast Party takes place every Monday night at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC) at 9:30pm. See photos from both events here!

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Comments