Photos: June 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Matt Baker Lens
Photographer Matt Baker makes art with his camera at last week's LINEUP.
It was a particularly exciting week at THE LINEUP last week as Susie Mosher welcomed some of the great entertainers of the city and the industry to share a song and some laughs with her and her devoted audience. Photographer Matt Baker roamed the Birdland Theater, documenting the action for Mosher and her fans, and he has shared those photos with Broadway World Cabaret readers in this exclusive photo essay.
Before The Show:
The Program
The Step and Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Michael Orland on piano as Musical Director.
This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:
About Matt Baker: