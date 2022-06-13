Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: June 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Matt Baker Lens

Photographer Matt Baker makes art with his camera at last week's LINEUP.

Jun. 13, 2022  

Photos: June 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Matt Baker Lens It was a particularly exciting week at THE LINEUP last week as Susie Mosher welcomed some of the great entertainers of the city and the industry to share a song and some laughs with her and her devoted audience. Photographer Matt Baker roamed the Birdland Theater, documenting the action for Mosher and her fans, and he has shared those photos with Broadway World Cabaret readers in this exclusive photo essay.

Matt Baker has a website HERE.

Find great shows to see on the Birdland website HERE.

Before The Show:

The Program

Clint de Ganon
Michael Orland
John Miller
Robin Lyon-Gardiner

Brandon James Gwinn
Three Men and a Baby Grand

Clint Holmes

Hyuna Park

BETTY

Jonathan Hoover
Joo Won Shin

Miss Marilyn Maye

Elena Bennett and Fred Barton

The winner of the mousepad.

Reeve Carney

Billy Gilman

Eva Noblezada stopping by.
Susie Clausen and the guys.

Matt Baker joins Marilyn Maye.
Randy Rainbow gets in on the action.
Susie Mosher and Michael Orland

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Michael Orland on piano as Musical Director.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

