Photos: Julie Halston Storms Birdland With DE-CLASSIFIED

The performance was on Monday, October 17.

Oct. 19, 2022  

On Monday, October 17, Julie Halston returned to the Birdland stage after two-and-a-half years of global pandemic Zoom Meetings and Green Screens. The Tony-winning actress/comedienne brought her new show "De-Classified," in which she assesses the state of the world, the state of her life and the state of her hair.

Julie Halston was awarded the Isabelle Stevenson TONY Award in 2021 for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Her extensive Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Tootsie, You Can't Take it with You (Richard Seff Award for her performance), Hairspray, Anything Goes, Gypsy, The Twentieth Century, Fairycakes, and many more.

She is a co-founding member of Charles Busch's legendary theatre company, Theatre-in-Limbo, and has garnered several Drama Desk nominations for her performances with the company including The Divine Sister, Red Scare on Sunset and The Lady in Question.

Television credits include the recurring role of Sharon on HBO's on Gossip Girl, The Good Fight, Almost Family, and Divorce. She also reprised her popular character of Bitsy Von Muffling on HBO's And Just Like That.

She can be seen in the upcoming independent features of The Sixth Reel, Intermedium, Simchas and Sorrows, and Dirty Rhetoric. Miss Halston's web series, Virtual Halston became a pandemic hit with over 40 episodes on YouTube. Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street in the heart of the Theater District.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

