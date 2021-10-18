Photos: Inside the Past Two Talent-Filled Months of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland

Over the past two months, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been packing Birdland with throngs of music and theater lovers eager to cheer the return of the show biz scene. Fans of Broadway, jazz, country, and the Great American Songbook have been delighted by the impromptu talent that has consistently shown up to entertain.

The weekly talent celebration, which has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the stage every Monday for eighteen years, takes place at 9:30pm. Host Jim Caruso is ringmaster, with Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. The audience is invited to participate in the musical festivities, and you never know who will show up to grab their moment in the spotlight.

Check out some of the photos below!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is performed every Monday at 9:30pm at Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC. Learn more at www.BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Kyle Clark



Kyle Clark, Jim Caruso, Brenda Vaccaro, Billy Stritch, Ann Kittredge



Erin Kinsey



Erin Kinsey, Jim Caruso, Victoria Shaw, Ruby Locknar



Billy Stritch



Caroline Mixon



Chris Ruggiero



David Sabella



Dominick Farinacci, Christian Tamburr



Gabrielle Stravelli



Jim Caruso



Natalie Douglas



Susie Mosher



Vicki Burns



Ari Axelrod



Dawn Derow



Lizzie McAlpine



Natalie Arneson



Nicolas King



Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford



Daniel Glass



Marissa Licata



Pascal Pastrana



Sydney Lazare



Whitney Marchelle



Carole J. Bufford



Cady Huffman



Johnny Rabe



Luke Hawkins



Lumiri Tubo



Artemesia LeFay



Ava Locknar



Bryce Edwards, Quentin Harris



Callie Holley



Hailey Brinnel



Matt Baker



Nicole Zuraitis



Peter Cincotti



Ruby Locknar