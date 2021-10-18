Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the Past Two Talent-Filled Months of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party is performed every Monday at 9:30pm at Birdland.

Oct. 18, 2021  

Over the past two months, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been packing Birdland with throngs of music and theater lovers eager to cheer the return of the show biz scene. Fans of Broadway, jazz, country, and the Great American Songbook have been delighted by the impromptu talent that has consistently shown up to entertain.

The weekly talent celebration, which has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the stage every Monday for eighteen years, takes place at 9:30pm. Host Jim Caruso is ringmaster, with Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. The audience is invited to participate in the musical festivities, and you never know who will show up to grab their moment in the spotlight.

Check out some of the photos below!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is performed every Monday at 9:30pm at Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC. Learn more at www.BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Kyle Clark
Kyle Clark

Kyle Clark, Jim Caruso, Brenda Vaccaro, Billy Stritch, Ann Kittredge
Kyle Clark, Jim Caruso, Brenda Vaccaro, Billy Stritch, Ann Kittredge

Erin Kinsey
Erin Kinsey

Erin Kinsey, Jim Caruso, Victoria Shaw, Ruby Locknar
Erin Kinsey, Jim Caruso, Victoria Shaw, Ruby Locknar

Billy Stritch
Billy Stritch

Caroline Mixon
Caroline Mixon

Chris Ruggiero
Chris Ruggiero

David Sabella
David Sabella

Dominick Farinacci, Christian Tamburr
Dominick Farinacci, Christian Tamburr

Gabrielle Stravelli
Gabrielle Stravelli

Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso

Natalie Douglas
Natalie Douglas

Susie Mosher
Susie Mosher

Vicki Burns
Vicki Burns

Ari Axelrod
Ari Axelrod

Dawn Derow
Dawn Derow

Lizzie McAlpine
Lizzie McAlpine

Natalie Arneson
Natalie Arneson

Nicolas King
Nicolas King

Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford

Daniel Glass
Daniel Glass

Marissa Licata
Marissa Licata

Pascal Pastrana
Pascal Pastrana

Sydney Lazare
Sydney Lazare

Whitney Marchelle
Whitney Marchelle

Carole J. Bufford
Carole J. Bufford

Cady Huffman
Cady Huffman

Johnny Rabe
Johnny Rabe

Luke Hawkins
Luke Hawkins

Lumiri Tubo
Lumiri Tubo

Artemesia LeFay
Artemesia LeFay

Ava Locknar
Ava Locknar

Bryce Edwards, Quentin Harris
Bryce Edwards, Quentin Harris

Callie Holley
Callie Holley

Hailey Brinnel
Hailey Brinnel

Matt Baker
Matt Baker

Nicole Zuraitis
Nicole Zuraitis

Peter Cincotti
Peter Cincotti

Ruby Locknar
Ruby Locknar


