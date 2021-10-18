Photos: Inside the Past Two Talent-Filled Months of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland
Over the past two months, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been packing Birdland with throngs of music and theater lovers eager to cheer the return of the show biz scene. Fans of Broadway, jazz, country, and the Great American Songbook have been delighted by the impromptu talent that has consistently shown up to entertain.
The weekly talent celebration, which has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the stage every Monday for eighteen years, takes place at 9:30pm. Host Jim Caruso is ringmaster, with Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. The audience is invited to participate in the musical festivities, and you never know who will show up to grab their moment in the spotlight.
Jim Caruso's Cast Party is performed every Monday at 9:30pm at Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC. Learn more at www.BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Kyle Clark, Jim Caruso, Brenda Vaccaro, Billy Stritch, Ann Kittredge
Erin Kinsey
Erin Kinsey, Jim Caruso, Victoria Shaw, Ruby Locknar
Caroline Mixon
Dominick Farinacci, Christian Tamburr
Lizzie McAlpine
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford
Marissa Licata
Sydney Lazare
Whitney Marchelle
Artemesia LeFay
Bryce Edwards, Quentin Harris
Callie Holley
Hailey Brinnel
Nicole Zuraitis
Ruby Locknar